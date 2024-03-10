On March 10, 1862, America made a move that would mark a significant departure in monetary policy: it issued its first paper money in the form of legal tender notes.

The move came in response to the financial strains caused by the Civil War. Congress approved The Legal Tender Act in February 1862, authorizing the issuance of paper notes (not backed by gold or silver reserves) that were declared legal tender for all debts, public and private.

Prior to paper money, gold and silver coins served as the primary form of currency. Legal tender allowed the government to finance the war by “printing” money rather than borrowing or collecting coins through taxation. Thus, on this day in history, the foundation was laid for the United States’ embrace of the “fiat” money system, which was doomed to fail — as anyone who knows history would understand.

Just 64 years later, on March 10, 1926, a run on the banks in Belgium highlighted the vulnerabilities inherent in the fiat money system. Triggered by fears that the Belgian franc might devalue or the Belgian government might default on its debts, panic spread among depositors leading to a massive withdrawal from banks across the country. The Belgian government responded by imposing restrictions on withdrawals and providing financial assistance to struggling banks.

This admittedly rudimentary look back in monetary history serves as a stark reminder of how fragile our financial systems are and how so-called “value” in fiat currency is based on the trust and confidence people have in the issuing government. When that trust and confidence is lost, catastrophe — as we’re about to find out — ensues.

There is still time to put your financial house in order but it’s quickly slipping away. Now is not the time to procrastinate. Get moving.

Bank runs certainly still remain a concern in 2024, as we are living through a period of extreme financial instability. To reiterate, we certainly hope you’ve been taking the necessary steps to safeguard your assets and ensure financial resilience.

If you’re a billionaire like Mark Zuckerberg, “resilience” looks like a $270 million 1,400-acre, energy- and food-independent compound that includes a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter. But don’t tell anyone we told you. The compound is supposed to be kept top secret and anyone working on the project has to sign strict non-disclosure agreements.

Professors Katherine Guinness, Grant Bollmer, and Tom Doig of The University of Queensland recently wrote that just because billionaires are building bunkers it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re privy to news of some impending doomsday the rest of us don’t know about. It just means they have so much money, they might as well put a fraction of a percent of it into creating a post-apocalyptic hideaway.

The professors argue:

…what is emerging among billionaires is a belief that survival depends not (only) on hiding out in a reinforced concrete hole in the ground, but (also) on developing, and controlling, an ecosystem of one’s own. They are seeking to create entirely self-sustaining ecosystems, in which land, agriculture, the built environment and labour are all controlled and managed by a single person, who has more in common with a mediaeval-era [sic] feudal lord than a 21st-century capitalist.

Actually, sounds eerily like they’re trying to play God. This doesn’t end well.

As the ultra-ultra-rich seek refuge in tropical fairylands, others are finding opportunity in unexpected places. Researchers in Switzerland recently discovered a process to extract gold from electronic waste using whey, a byproduct of cheesemaking.

According to ETH, a public research university in Zürich, the researchers:

… denatured whey proteins under acidic conditions and high temperatures, so that they aggregated into protein nanofibrils in a gel. The scientists then dried the gel, creating a sponge out of these protein fibrils. To recover gold in the laboratory experiment, the team salvaged the electronic motherboards from 20 old computers and extracted the metal parts. They dissolved these parts in an acid bath so as to ionise the metals. When they placed the protein fibre sponge in the metal ion solution, the gold ions adhered to the protein fibres. Other metal ions can also adhere to the fibres, but gold ions do so much more efficiently.

Aw, Switzerland — Gruyere AND gold! Now that’s something we can rally behind.

