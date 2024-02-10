How to thrive in a decentralized system
An interview with Mark Jeftovic, the Bitcoin Capitalist
In our latest Collapse Life podcast, Mark Jeftovic, the co-founder and CEO of Easy DNS Technologies, discusses the shift from centralization to decentralization in the current era, and the tensions arising from that. Jeftovic believes decentralized solutions, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, are necessary and complementary parts of a sound financial toolkit. For viewers new to the topic, he explains Bitcoin’s advantages (its digital, decentralized nature, and its portability and independence from third-party control) and its role as a "just in case" asset. This wide-ranging and enlightening conversation is a perfect follow on to last week’s conversation with Egon von Greyerz about gold as a form of wealth preservation.
