In the latest episode of the Collapse Life podcast, Egon von Greyerz shares his concerns about potential currency collapse, bank failures, and unsustainable debt.

As the founder of Von Greyerz AG (previously known as Matterhorn Asset Management/GoldSwitzerland), he advocates for a focus on wealth preservation.

The overarching message is clear: protect yourself and your family by owning physical gold and storing it outside the banking system. And, remember the importance of family, friends, and the free pleasures in life.

Watch below or on Rumble.