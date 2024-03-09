Our guest on the Collapse Life podcast this week embodies our belief in the free marketplace of ideas. So it comes with a trigger warning… at least if you’re the kind of person who gets triggered by someone else’s deeply held beliefs. If you ARE that kind of person, you probably aren’t getting much value from the kinds of topics we try to explore here at Collapse Life.

If, on the other hand, something such as religious faith doesn’t put you off, we guarantee there will be a lot to learn — or at to least chew on — in our recent conversation with Cyrus D. Harding. This is a man with a wide range of life experiences: farmer, translator, interrogator, military intelligence officer, and for the past 20 years, cycles interpreter. He looks at patterns in nature and in the heavens and uses those signals, along with a deep knowledge of scripture, to forecast events before they happen. And so far he’s been right a whole bunch of times.

So it might be worth having a listen to what he thinks is on deck for 2024 and beyond, based on what he sees in next month’s eclipse and other solar and lunar events in the months ahead. If he’s wrong, we can all breathe a sigh of relief. And if he’s right — well, isn’t it better to know ahead of time? As Cyrus says: “Noah was the first prepper.”

Hope you enjoy this chat with Cyrus as much as we enjoyed recording it. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Watch it on YouTube (below) or on Rumble.