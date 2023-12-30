Collapse Life
Notes from the edge of civilization: Jan. 14, 2024
Davos is for dummies; diminutive demagogue; disinformation distress; and democracy dies in darkness.
13 hrs ago
1
Notes from the edge of civilization: Jan. 14, 2024
Decoding Big Disinformation
An interview with investigative journalist Paul Thacker, author of The Disinformation Chronicle
Jan 13
31
Decoding Big Disinformation
Why more Americans are on the move
While many are choosing to move from high- to low-tax states, soon there may be nowhere left to escape to.
Jan 11
1
Why more Americans are on the move
German farmers: "Too much is too much"
Farmers in Germany are rising up and protesting government austerity measures they say will put them out of business.
Jan 9
4
German farmers: "Too much is too much"
Notes from the edge of civilization: Jan. 7, 2024
A better food system is possible, but it's not going to be easy. Plus, a Costco bullion buying hack. And, are we being shadow banned on YouTube?
Jan 7
7
Notes from the edge of civilization: Jan. 7, 2024
Preparing for an uncertain future
An interview with Matt Smith
Jan 6
Preparing for an uncertain future
You could be the 100th monkey
The way you live your life could inspire others and cause a ripple effect that leads to a complete cultural shift. Believe it.
Jan 4
3
You could be the 100th monkey
Things we're looking forward to in 2024
Here are some of the books, movies, and events we are excited about in the coming months.
Jan 2
3
Things we're looking forward to in 2024
December 2023
January is off to a cracking start
We're excited for 2024 and all its promise. Here's what's coming down the pike!
Dec 30, 2023
1
January is off to a cracking start
Five ways to get healthier in 2024
As we prepare for a new year, Dr. Keith Berkowitz has some simple suggestions for becoming fighting fit.
Dec 28, 2023
3
Five ways to get healthier in 2024
I wonder if I might crave your momentary indulgence...
...in order to discharge a by-no-means disagreeable obligation, which has over the years become more or less established practice.
Dec 25, 2023
6
I wonder if I might crave your momentary indulgence...
Notes from the edge of civilization: Dec. 24, 2023
Travel hazards. Government waste. And hard-hitting journalism from The New York Times.
Dec 24, 2023
Notes from the edge of civilization: Dec. 24, 2023
