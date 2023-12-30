Collapse Life

Notes from the edge of civilization: Jan. 14, 2024
Davos is for dummies; diminutive demagogue; disinformation distress; and democracy dies in darkness.
2
Decoding Big Disinformation
An interview with investigative journalist Paul Thacker, author of The Disinformation Chronicle
5
Why more Americans are on the move
While many are choosing to move from high- to low-tax states, soon there may be nowhere left to escape to.
German farmers: "Too much is too much"
Farmers in Germany are rising up and protesting government austerity measures they say will put them out of business.
1
Notes from the edge of civilization: Jan. 7, 2024
A better food system is possible, but it's not going to be easy. Plus, a Costco bullion buying hack. And, are we being shadow banned on YouTube?
Preparing for an uncertain future
An interview with Matt Smith
You could be the 100th monkey
The way you live your life could inspire others and cause a ripple effect that leads to a complete cultural shift. Believe it.
2
Things we're looking forward to in 2024
Here are some of the books, movies, and events we are excited about in the coming months.

December 2023

January is off to a cracking start
We're excited for 2024 and all its promise. Here's what's coming down the pike!
Five ways to get healthier in 2024
As we prepare for a new year, Dr. Keith Berkowitz has some simple suggestions for becoming fighting fit.
I wonder if I might crave your momentary indulgence...
...in order to discharge a by-no-means disagreeable obligation, which has over the years become more or less established practice.
1
Notes from the edge of civilization: Dec. 24, 2023
Travel hazards. Government waste. And hard-hitting journalism from The New York Times.
