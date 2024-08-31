The world is gearing up for the UN's 79th General Assembly and an associated Summit of the Future, to take place in New York in just a few weeks. Nations of the world are expected to adopt a ‘Pact for the Future,’ which could pose a major threat to national and individual sovereignty.

In this week’s Collapse Life podcast, journalist and author Derrick Broze tells host Zahra Sethna about the urgent need for greater public awareness about the pact, and sketches out the context within which it is being developed.

What is the Pact for the Future?

Broze explains that the Pact for the Future is part of a broader agenda by the UN to accelerate its 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) amid mounting global challenges. There are signs that countries may use the opportunity to declare a planetary emergency, a move Broze warns could lead to increased powers for the UN at the expense of member states' autonomy.

"They've talked about remaking the UN into UN 2.0, giving the United Nations more powers," says Broze. He underscores that this transformation could essentially position the UN as a global governance structure under the guise of addressing global crises like climate change, pandemics, and financial instability.

Broze argues that the rhetoric of sustainability, cooperation, and global governance often masks deeper intentions aimed at consolidating power. He points to the technocratic roots of the UN, an ideology that advocates for governance by scientific and technological experts rather than democratically elected representatives. This, Broze suggests, undermines individual freedoms in favor of centralized control.

"They… use buzzwords like sustainability, diversity, equity, decentralization even, and topics that for the average person might sound very appealing or interesting, but when you dig past those flowery buzzwords, you can actually see that some of the intentions are about relinquishing national sovereignty — and then, of course, individual sovereignty — in favor of having the UN step even more into this role as essentially a world government."

The Club of Rome, degrowth, and depopulation

While most people have now heard of the World Economic Forum and its iconoclastic leader, Klaus Schwab, there is another, lesser known player shaping the current discourse around global governance. Broze says the Club of Rome, an influential think tank with a history of promoting environmental and population control agendas, has played an important role in advancing the concept of a planetary emergency, which has been echoed by the UN and other international bodies.

The Club of Rome is “an organization that believes, much like the UN and the technocrats we were talking about, that people are not smart enough to know how to manage the world,” he says. This is where the eugenics agenda comes from, Broze adds, “You can look up an individual, Dennis Meadows, who's a member of the Club of Rome. He's spoken openly about the need to reduce the world's population in order to put it back in balance.”

Broze also discussed the financial dimensions of the Pact for the Future, noting calls for new financial instruments to support the transition towards sustainable development:

"They're essentially calling not only for the nation states to put more money into this, but they're working with private actors like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as some others to try to just inject as much money into this [as possible]."

As mundane as global international governance processes can be, Broze says we should all be paying more attention to them. Public engagement is crucial in challenging their potential overreach. He encourages viewers to stay informed and participate in discussions about the UN's agenda, which he believes could have profound implications for the future of national sovereignty and personal freedoms.

"It's important that such significant changes don't pass without public resistance," he urges. As Broze and others prepare to raise their voices outside the Summit of the Future, he invites those concerned to join the movement for greater transparency and accountability by reading his work at theconsciousresistance.com or following him on X.

Watch the full interview

