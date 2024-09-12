The Tower of Babel by Pieter Bruegel the Elder, 1563

And they said, “Come, let us build ourselves a city, and a tower whose top is in the heavens, and make a name for ourselves, lest we be scattered over all the face of the earth.” — (Genesis) 11:4

In the ancient story of the Tower of Babel, Yehovah scatters a unified people and introduces new languages to confound them. It’s a profound commentary on what happens when man attempts to play God — but it also offers insights into the complexities of human movement and cultural integration.

At its core, the Tower of Babel is a parable about hubris and unchecked ambition. The builders’ desire to reach the heavens was not motivated by a quest for the common good but by a desire to elevate themselves above all others. This ambition, untethered from any moral or ethical considerations, ultimately led to their downfall.

Although it is not written directly in scripture, Hebrew legend has it that the tower was the brainchild of King Nimrod, the great-grandson of Noah and the founder of the city of Babel. Unlike his ancestor, Nimrod did not walk with Yehovah and in fact promoted the worship of many gods. The king vowed to take vengeance on God should He ever decide to drown the world again. Hence Nimrod’s idea to build a tower so high the floodwaters would never reach the top.

Nimrod also persuaded his subjects that their strength and unity as a community was due to their own courage, and not any God-given grace. Within this context, it perhaps becomes more clear why God took action.

The people of Babel came together out of arrogance (“make a name for ourselves”) and fear (“lest we be scattered over all the face of the earth”) to build a great tower to reach the heavens. God’s response to this overreach was to scatter them, creating different languages and ways of living, as a way to maintain order and balance. And ultimately, to remind humanity there are complex forces at work beyond man’s immediate control.

Today, as borders become increasingly porous and tensions over immigration grow, the lessons of Babel are more relevant than ever.

In scripture, the scattering of people and the introduction of different languages were divine measures to ensure no single group could dominate or disrupt the natural order. This has a direct parallel in today’s world, where the erosion of national borders and unchecked immigration — especially in the West — have led to social fragmentation and loss of cohesion.

Look no further than the stories emanating from Ohio — alleging that migrants are eating wild geese and household pets — as evidence of this fragmentation and inability to communicate.

A photo posted to Reddit depicts a person carrying a presumably dead goose in Columbus, Ohio.

Strong borders are not just about controlling who comes in; they are about preserving the character and stability of nations. Immigration standards and policies are designed to control the flow of newcomers to ensure those who enter (and interact more broadly) respect and uphold the values and laws of the host country. Not enforcing these policies, or purposefully ignoring laws and policies in place, leads directly to the situation in which America now finds itself.

In the Old Testament, Torah (law) applied not just to the people of Israel but also to all travelers and sojourners residing or passing through the land, regardless of where they came from. Similarly, immigrants today should be expected to respect the cultural and legal frameworks of their new homes. Immigration is not just about taking refuge or finding economic opportunity; it’s about embracing the traditions, language, and social norms of the host society and contributing to it without undermining its foundational values.

The Tower of Babel story reinforces the necessity of distinct national identities. By creating different languages and scattering people across the earth, the creator established a world of diverse, separate nations. This can be interpreted as divine endorsement of national sovereignty and the importance of cultural distinctions.

A borderless world or homogenized global culture ignores the valuable differences that make each nation unique. While globalists continue to push for a ‘One World Government’ and trans-humanism (the ultimate middle finger to a higher power), the alternative is a model that preserves each society’s special qualities. Immigration should enhance, not dilute, these distinctions and should be designed to attract those who respect and appreciate the host country’s identity, rather than those who seek to impose their own values or refuse to meaningfully integrate.

A measured approach to immigration balances the need for new talent and perspectives with the imperative to maintain social order. It’s not about shutting the door completely. It’s about ensuring immigration brings positive changes, at a sustainable pace that maintains and respects what remains of the existing social fabric.

The story of the Tower of Babel reminds us that the richness of humanity lies in our varied and distinct communities; that fear should not drive our actions; and that ambition without humility leads to chaos.

Boundaries, order, and respect for tradition are not obstacles to progress but essential elements of a stable and flourishing society. The alternative — open borders and uncontrolled mass immigration — factionalizes once-stable societies, making them openly hostile and increasingly violent. That’s what we are witnessing in much of the West at the moment. It’s a disturbing and troubling trend showing the potential for a disastrous, destructive terminus.