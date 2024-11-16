Will alternative media survive what's coming?

James Corbett is kind of an ‘OG’ when it comes to alternative media. He founded

in 2007 and since then has produced videos, podcasts, articles, and documentaries, amassing a huge following along the way.

In this week’s episode of the Collapse Life podcast, Corbett joins host Zahra Sethna to explore the challenges and future of independent journalism. With mainstream media trust at an all-time low and censorship on the rise, Corbett shares insights on what both consumers of content and creators of content can do to parse truth from fiction, support the decentralization of information, and empower ourselves to be informed without falling victim to addictive and demoralizing social media.

From RSS as a censorship-free tool, to the future of decentralized information-sharing, this conversation dives into the tactics and philosophies that sustain free media today.

Key topics include: