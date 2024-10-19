Save Our Skies | Reinette Senum

Americans are becoming increasingly aware of the widespread weather manipulation – or geoengineering – that is negatively impacting our health, environment, and climate. Once relegated to the ‘tinfoil hat’ set of conspiracy theories, evidence from lab tests on water, soil, and air samples now proves these activities are happening — by various perpetrators and for various reasons. Worse, positive media coverage of weather modification under the guise of combating climate change is now quite mainstream.

In this episode of the Collapse Life podcast, community advocate Reinette Senum joins host Zahra Sethna to discuss the increasing awareness of weather warfare, government complicity, and how individuals can take action to put an end to it.

Key topics discussed:

The distinctions between weather modification, manipulation, and warfare

The role of cloud seeding and its environmental impacts

Evidence of geoengineering, including public records and heavy metal testing

Legal strategies, including notices of liability, to hold perpetrators accountable

How individuals can educate themselves and take action through grassroots efforts



RELEVANT LINKS

Save our Skies (https://www.saveourskies.org)

SOS Swarm webinar (https://meetn.com/sos — 2nd Tuesdays & 4th Wednesdays 6 pm PST)

Reinette Senum’s Substack:

