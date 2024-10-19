Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Save Our Skies | Reinette Senum

Searching for the truth behind weather manipulation and geoengineering
Oct 19, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Americans are becoming increasingly aware of the widespread weather manipulation – or geoengineering – that is negatively impacting our health, environment, and climate. Once relegated to the ‘tinfoil hat’ set of conspiracy theories, evidence from lab tests on water, soil, and air samples now proves these activities are happening — by various perpetrators and for various reasons. Worse, positive media coverage of weather modification under the guise of combating climate change is now quite mainstream. 

In this episode of the Collapse Life podcast, community advocate Reinette Senum joins host Zahra Sethna to discuss the increasing awareness of weather warfare, government complicity, and how individuals can take action to put an end to it.

Key topics discussed:

  • The distinctions between weather modification, manipulation, and warfare

  • The role of cloud seeding and its environmental impacts

  • Evidence of geoengineering, including public records and heavy metal testing

  • Legal strategies, including notices of liability, to hold perpetrators accountable

  • How individuals can educate themselves and take action through grassroots efforts

RELEVANT LINKS

Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express
problems, solutions, & everything else we're not supposed to talk about

 

The conversations on the Collapse Life podcast increasingly delve into topics that fall outside YouTube’s ‘community guidelines.’

That's why we're launching this new video series — Collapse Life Uncensored — to share the important discussions YouTube doesn’t want you to see or hear.

We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

Leave a comment

Discussion about this podcast

Collapse Life
Uncensored Video
Video interviews too hot for YouTube