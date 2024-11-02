Be your own doctor | How to take control of your health and healthcare

This week on the Collapse Life podcast, we explore the challenges and solutions to modern healthcare with Stefan Hartmann, a direct primary care physician assistant.

He shares essential tools and strategies for self-sufficiency in health, including practical insights into emergency preparedness — like what to stock in a medical kit and how to care for yourself when access to conventional medical systems is compromised.

Discover the muscle-centric medicine approach, the importance of metabolic health, and how to proactively manage chronic illness with diet, strength training, and essential nutraceuticals. With a focus on bypassing the 'sick-care' system, this episode equips you with the tools to build your own health independence, embrace local and functional medicine, and foster community resilience.

Although these don’t sound like typically controversial topics, Hartmann’s posts have been routinely censored on YouTube and social media. That’s why Collapse Life Uncensored is the perfect place for this conversation!

Relevant Links:

✔️ Iron Direct Primary Care

✔️ Stefan Hartmann on Rumble