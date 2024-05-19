The trickle of truth/psy-op about vaccine side effects that started with the New York Times article we wrote about a few weeks back continued this week. The Times article somehow catapulted Chris Cuomo, a prominent vaccine pusher, anti-ivermectinite (yes, we’re patenting that), useful idiot for the pharma-industrial complex, and truly one of the LAST people we should be listening to, into truth teller #1 on the subject of vax injury. After the article came out, Cuomo interviewed one of the injured people profiled in the piece and admitted that he too had been affected by his COVID injection.

He then did a much-ballyhooed 180º on ivermectin, admitting last week on a podcast hosted by Patrick Bet-David (about whom we’ve long had our suspicions) that he’s been taking the drug to help with his vaccine side effects, including brain fog.

“Ivermectin was a boogeyman during COVID. That was wrong,” Cuomo told Bet-David. “We were given bad information about ivermectin. The real question is, why?”

Why, indeed, Fredo.

The next dribble in the trickle of truth came on Thursday, when Fredo Cuomo interviewed former CDC director Robert Redfield. “Those of us that tried to suggest there may be significant side effects from vaccines ... we kind of got canceled because no one wanted to talk about the potential that there was a problem from the vaccines, because they were afraid that that would cause people to not to want to get vaccinated,” Redfield told Cuomo.

Rewrite history much, Redfield?

Make no mistake — these people want to be remembered as so-called truth tellers in the made-for-TV movie of their lives playing in their head, but DO NOT BE FOOLED. These people are not to be trusted. The crack in the dam and the sudden permission to talk about once-verboten things like vaccine injury and the efficacy of ivermectin should be very concerning to those of us navigating this fog of war. What are they preparing us for? What’s next? Is

’s

of a mass die off in highly vaccinated countries about to come to pass? Gird your loins.

Someone who has spent a lot of time thinking about truth and lies recently is Dr.

. He is currently working on a book about sincere speech, and this week he wrote a Substack about “

” that really is essential reading. Here’s just a taste:

The army of fact checkers claiming to fight ‘fake news’ are part of this problem as well. These ‘ambassadors of Truth’ have little to do with Truth. A few years after the corona crisis, we know that even better than before. The origin of the virus, the mortality of the virus, the efficacy of the vaccines and the safety of the vaccine – the fact checkers promoted fake news and fought correct information. It’s clear to everyone who wants to see it: they are a veritable Orwellian ministry of Truth. What is truly mind boggling, however, is that even when ‘experts’ as Gates and Fauci admit that the vaccine didn’t stop the spreading of the virus, even when the experts of Imperial College admit the mortality rates of the virus were far lower than their models predicted, a major part of the population doesn’t really want to hear it. Never in history it is demonstrated so convincingly that indeed, the most fundamental passion of the human being is not love, not hate, but the passion for ignorance. Upon a closer consideration, the problem of deception in society is far more complex than just a bunch of manipulative propagandists who mislead the guileless population. It seems that most people don’t care too much about being deceived. They even seem to admire those who deceive them.

Ultimately, the advice from us — as it is from many who are shining a light on the insanity of this age — is simple: don’t let your guard down and become complacent in thinking that things are returning to “normal.” Don’t believe for a second that this is the beginning of a reawakening, when truth will be revealed, aggrieved parties will be consoled, and opposing sides will come together in peace. It’s far from over.

Stay vigilant, Collapseniks. Lo Iyrah!

In case you missed it, our latest post/podcast was sort of a debut for Zahra, co-founder of Collapse Life. Although she’s the host of every episode of our podcast (30 so far! Go check them out!) we never really spent much time explaining the minds behind Collapse Life and why this venture came to life. There was a reason for that, which is explained below. And, in keeping with the theme of this roundup, yes, it’s about truth.