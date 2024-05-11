19 years, 3 months, and 15 days. That’s how long Brad Miller spent serving in the army. Just after rising to Battalion Commander, he was forced to leave the military because he refused to take a mandated shot.

But his story is about so much more than that. He talks to Collapse Life host, Zahra Sethna, about what duty, honor, and country mean to him, how he’s using his position as a civilian to call for accountability in the military, and why he’d do it all again if asked.

This is a truly inspiring hour-long conversation with an American hero you definitely won’t want to miss.

