A plenary session at the 16th BRICS Summit. (Photo by: Alexey Danichev)

While our attention was being distracted by other headlines, something monumental just took place in Kazan, Russia. On day two of the BRICS summit, leaders of emerging economies like Brazil, Russia, India, China, Egypt, and South Africa quietly issued a declaration that could soon reshape the global financial system.

The Kazan declaration, which at first glance might seem like so much diplomatic jargon, holds a key message: the BRICS nations are moving towards a system that enables settlements in local currencies. This may sound like a technicality, but it signals something far more profound — the steady decline of the US dollar’s dominance on the global stage.

On page 18 of the Declaration, there’s a passage that should raise eyebrows for anyone paying attention to global finance:

We welcome the use of local currencies in financial transactions between BRICS countries and their trading partners. We encourage strengthening of correspondent banking networks within BRICS and enabling settlements in local currencies in line with BRICS Cross-Border Payments Initiative (BCBPI), which is voluntary and non-binding, and look forward to further discussions in this area, including in the BRICS Payment Task Force.

This may not sound earth-shattering to the untrained eye, but it marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to establish a financial system less reliant on the US dollar. By facilitating trade in local currencies, BRICS countries are laying the groundwork for a global order where the dollar is no longer the primary currency for international trade.

A South African academic, Professor Alexis Habiyaremye of the University of Johannesburg, captured the gravity of this shift in an interview quoted by Russia’s Sputnik news service. He stated this could be viewed as, “the official launch of the multilateral world order, the twilight of US hegemony.”

These are not insignificant words — they signal a future where global economic power is no longer concentrated in the hands of the West.

Despite the weight of this development, the front pages of America’s five largest newspapers had nothing to say about it. Not a single mention.

Why? Because acknowledging it would mean confronting the reality that US financial dominance, which has underpinned the global order for decades, is fading.

This is not an isolated event. It fits into a larger trend of countries gradually reducing their reliance on the dollar for international trade. What we are witnessing is the beginning of a multilateral world order where multiple currencies share power, and BRICS is leading the charge.

Understanding the significance of the Kazan Declaration requires recognizing that global financial systems don’t change overnight. The Kazan Declaration’s endorsement of local currency settlements among BRICS nations is part of a decades-long strategy to build alternative financial systems that challenge US influence.

Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin Precious Metals and an astute financial analyst, recently explained in an interview with Collapse Life that this move should be seen as a direct threat to the dollar’s global supremacy.

In his words, “If we lose the world reserve status, it will be a religious experience for all of us because we've lived well beyond our standards thanks to the good graces of our foreign creditors, who we are pissing off more and more and more by the day.”

We highly recommend watching the full interview for a deeper dive into this issue, but here’s a brief excerpt that captures the essence of his argument:

The BRICS are something that is incredibly formidable. They represent a larger portion of human population. They represent a larger portion of global GDP. They represent a far more superior military might, with three of the four largest nuclear arsenals on the planet. They represent the majority of all of the trade routes across the globe in sea and on land, including the Straits of Hormuz and the Red Sea. They produce the majority of all of the world's commodities. So when you talk about the US hegemony, it's dead, it's gone.

Make no mistake, what just happened in Kazan is not merely about who trades what with whom, and what currency they do it in. It’s about a shift in the global balance of power that is real and happening right now, whether the New York Times wants you to know about it or not.

This transformation will ripple through our economy and our daily lives. As BRICS gains strength and the dollar weakens, we will all feel the consequences in rising costs, financial instability, and a world less reliant on American economic power.

We must pay attention — and that means looking for information in sources other than mainstream media and Facebook — because ignoring it is simply not an option.