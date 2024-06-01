Dr. Kat Lindley, president of the Global Health Project, says global governance mechanisms like the United Nations and World Health Organization are really just efforts to grab more money and power.

In this conversation, which took place just before the WHO’s pandemic treaty failed to be adopted, Dr. Lindley talks about the threats these treaties pose to our personal sovereignty, the kinds of public health policies she thinks should be promoted, and why it is too soon to claim victory in the fight against the pandemic treaty and the UN’s global power grab.

Watch it on YouTube or Rumble.