Most Americans have no idea how close we came to almost losing control of our private property and natural resources to rapacious Wall Street bankers and foreign adversaries. Margaret Byfield, Executive Director of American Stewards of Liberty, explains that a proposal to create so-called ‘natural asset companies’ (NACs) was withdrawn by the Securities and Exchange Commission early in 2024, but only because of a focused and relentless campaign by a small but powerful group of fighters inside and outside Washington D.C.

The defeat of NACs is only a setback for the globalist oligarchs who want it all for themselves. And that’s what makes this talk between Ms. Byfield and Collapse Life host, Zahra Sethna, so critical. It’s important to understand what the proposal to establish NACs included, and what to look for when it inevitably returns rebranded in softer and gentler terms, so it gains traction. In this 40-minute chat, you’ll see how NACs and so-called land conservation efforts are actually just very pernicious ways to seize control of more and more private property, turn it into tax income for the federal government and debt collateral.

Watch it on YouTube or Rumble.