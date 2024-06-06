The scarf-wearing, wolf in granny’s clothing, Deborah Birx — one of the prominent public health officials who presided over a portion of the US government’s disastrous coronavirus response — earlier this week warned that the country is making the “same mistakes” with the bird flu as it did with COVID-19.

“And what do I mean by that,” she asked during an appearance on CNN on Tuesday. “We’re not testing to really see how many people have been exposed and got asymptomatically infected.”

Birx believes tens of thousands of people may be walking around with undetected bird flu, spreading the deadly virus to vulnerable people without knowing it. She thinks every cow in America should be tested every day. She thinks we’re sleepwalking into our next pandemic.

For their part, the CDC still states the overall risk to human health is low at this time. But that small fact is easily drowned out by noisy news headlines and talking heads like Birx, who are working tirelessly to ratchet up fear and anxiety.

The first two patients ‘discovered’ with bird flu in the US had mild conjunctivitis (pink eye), but the media is quick to point out that a third case — recently detected in Michigan — is the first to experience respiratory symptoms. This fact, reporters suggest, could make it easier for the virus to spread from person to person via coughing.

Like the perfectly timed use of cowbell in a rock ballad, yesterday the World Health Organization “confirmed” the first death of a patient with bird flu in Mexico.

The victim was a 59-year old man with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes. He had been bedridden for three weeks before being hospitalized in Mexico City. The WHO says he died on April 24 (that’s more than a month ago!) after developing a fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea, nausea, and general discomfort. The man had no history of exposure to poultry or other animals. Bird flu was confirmed via PCR test (we know how reliable those are!) from a sample collected on the day of the man’s death. Note that the strain of virus present in the dead man was not the same as the one currently circulating in the United States.

Does all this sound frightening to you? If so, you may be pleased to learn that millions of bird flu vaccines are being manufactured in a facility just outside of Raleigh, North Carolina.

A company called CSL Seqirus announced in a press release last week that it was selected by the US government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) “to complete the fill and finish process of pre-pandemic vaccine” for the national stockpile. The company is currently making nearly 5 million doses for use in America.

At the same time, Sequiris has been contracted to produce tens of thousands of doses to be used in Finland for “people at risk of exposure.” Stat News reports that Finland may be “the first country to take such a step as concerns about the threat the virus poses to people intensify.”

And there you have it. Several strains of a novel virus are circulating around the world, mysteriously finding their way into our bodies and wreaking havoc. As with most viruses, a healthy immune system and good personal hygiene are strong protection, but instead of sharing this practical advice, our public health officials assure us that a vaccine is in the works and will be available soon. Until arms are jabbed, people may unintentionally be passing the virus to each other, putting the most vulnerable at risk. Vigilance and caution are necessary.

If this playbook doesn’t sound eerily familiar for you, you haven’t been paying attention. Don’t take our word for it, just ask medical doctor, molecular geneticist, and author, Dr. Michael Nehls.

“Fear is not a good advisor,” he wrote in his 2023 book, The Indoctrinated Brain. “It can lead to panic and irrational decisions that rarely turn out to be wise in hindsight.”

Dr. Michael Nehls in an interview with Tucker Carlson in April 2024.

Nehls argues that over the past few years, the fear to which we have been subjected has systematically altered our physical brains, switching off autobiographical memory in the hippocampus, where prior experiences, feelings, and thoughts are recorded.

“This makes it almost impossible for many people to consider or even implement courses of action that do not conform to their usual routines — even when their very lives or freedom depend on it. Instead, people blindly follow trained beliefs,” he writes.

The book is essential reading, with far too much information to succinctly and fairly capture here. It is, however, a warning for what’s to come — in fact what might already be here, as Nehls cautions.

A rapid and comprehensive reappraisal of what has happened is essential, because otherwise we will be condemned to relive all this over and over again in a WEF climate of permapandemics, and to lose more and more of our remaining freedom, while countless people continue to suffer and die needlessly.

After explaining the neurological processes that reshape our brains to make us more compliant and programmable, Nehls does conclude with a message of hope. He offers simple-to-implement solutions for how we can exercise our hippocampus and protect our brains from indoctrination, a formula that includes:

leading a purposeful, meaningful life

stimulating our brains through physical activity

optimizing our diet and nutrition to ensure we get vital micronutrients our brains need to thrive

ensuring healthy social interactions and avoiding becoming isolated

getting good sleep

eliminating the chronic stress that comes from a lack of time and wanting or needing to do more than is feasible

“If we are allowed to pursue our urge to explore, to quench our thirst for new experiences, and to live out our joy in inventing intelligent solutions to the challenges we face, humanity will emerge stronger from this crisis,” Nehls says.

Maybe bird flu is the next chapter in the ‘plandemic,’ as some have suggested. Maybe it’s a scare tactic timed to the upcoming elections, allowing for mail-in ballots to be implemented. Or maybe it’s a real threat. Who knows?

The fact is, while we may not be able to control the things that happen around us, we can certainly control how we respond to them. If we react with knee-jerk fear, we are doomed to repeat or even compound the errors of the past four years. But, if we can choose a calm and rational response, perhaps we can collectively break the spell and back away from turning the panic knob up to ‘11’.