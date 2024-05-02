Yesterday was May Day, also known as International Workers' Day and a time for "workers of the world" to unite. The day’s historical roots are deeply intertwined with socialist ideology.

The team at Collapse Life received an email blast from Bill Gray, Hillsdale College’s Vice President for Institutional Advancement. In it, he pointed out that May Day is a good moment to reflect critically on why the allure of socialism, despite its repeated historical failures, persists in certain circles, and why it's crucial to champion the principles of freedom and free enterprise instead.

I don’t know about you, but it’s wild to me that people still celebrate an ideology that’s cost millions of lives with gulags, show trials, and famines. Even here in America, you and I have seen the rise of mass redistribution programs. These programs treat you like a blank check while the national debt explodes. And yet, so many continue to defend and promote this dangerous and destructive ideology. History has shown that socialism is hardly a “blessing.” It’s been fatal to liberty, ending in human misery and poverty whenever it’s been tried. Some days, it’s hard for me to believe that the truth has not sunk in. As more young Americans claim that the “Soviet Union wasn’t real communism” and that we just need to try, try, try again—our work together becomes more urgent. Legacy media, like NPR, says “Red May” is celebrated by “reading Marxist literature.” You and I can respond by promoting liberty and free markets.

Socialism, as an ideology and a practice, has often promised equality and security but has delivered scarcity and authoritarianism. History is replete with examples where socialist policies have led to disastrous outcomes — Stalin's Great Purge, Mao's Great Famine, and the economic collapse of Venezuela are but a few stark reminders.

Socialism’s fundamental flaw is its wanton disregard for individual incentives, which are crucial for economic productivity and innovation. Theoretically, socialism seeks to abolish private property and redistribute wealth, in the interest of eliminating class distinctions. In practice, however the result is often the concentration of power in the hands of a few, leaving the vast majority not only impoverished, but without the motivation or avenue to advance their lot in life.

On the flip side, free enterprise has proven to be a great engine of economic growth and personal freedom. Individuals can act in their own interest, leading to job creation, innovation, and increased wealth. This, in turn, leads to better health, better education, and improved quality of life.

Unlike socialism, which relies on redistribution, free enterprise promotes wealth creation. It respects individual property rights, incentivizing people to work harder knowing they can reap the benefits of their labor. Moreover, free markets have lifted millions out of poverty worldwide by encouraging foreign investment, competitive wages, and consumer choice.

Of course, it’s crucial to recognize that economic disparities do exist and need addressing. And increasingly, we are seeing wealth concentrated in fewer and fewer hands. But the solution is not redistributing wealth and removing personal incentives. Collapse Life would argue that the free market should be allowed to do what the free market does, unfettered by the practice that has become all too common today: crony capitalism and fascism. Under the guise of “you fill in the blank emergency,” perverse government incentives — we’ve seen them in their most acute form recently in the transportation (electric vehicles) and power generation (wind and solar) arenas, for example — skew the markets and actually transfer wealth and productivity in very contradictory ways.

Even early Marxists like Eduard Bernstein recognized that capitalism brought rising living standards. He wrote:

If the collapse of modern society depends on the disappearance of the middle ranks between the apex and the base of the social pyramid, if it is dependent upon the absorption of these middle classes by the extremes above and below them, then its realisation is no nearer in England, France, and Germany today than at any earlier time in the nineteenth century.

Still, he didn't abandon his socialist ideals. Let’s not make the same mistake.

As Hillsdale’s Bill Gray reminded us on May Day, we can all ensure history does not repeat its failures by championing the value of innovation, prosperity, and individual freedom, a framework that can truly improve life for everyone.