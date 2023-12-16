“Try not to buy shit that’s gonna break in the first place.” Christmas shopping advice from a right to repair advocate
Our latest podcast is an interview with Gay Gordon-Byrne, Executive Director of The Repair Association
As someone who has spent the last 10 years fighting for the right to fix our belongings, Gay Gordon-Byrne has some simple suggestions as we go into the last eight shopping days before Christmas:
“Try to find things that are screwed together, not glued together. Try to find things that have metal instead of plastic. Maybe just don’t buy some of this lousy stuff.”
Do you really need a toothbrush with a digital display??
In our latest podcast, Gordon-Byrne describes the challenges that come with not being able to fix our own stuff, and the legislations her organization is working to enact to uphold our right to repair.
Watch the whole episode on YouTube or Rumble, and be sure to share with your friends and family as they finish their Christmas shopping.
Gift the gift of Collapse Life. Buy a year's subscription for someone who otherwise cannot afford it.