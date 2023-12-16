As someone who has spent the last 10 years fighting for the right to fix our belongings, Gay Gordon-Byrne has some simple suggestions as we go into the last eight shopping days before Christmas:

“Try to find things that are screwed together, not glued together. Try to find things that have metal instead of plastic. Maybe just don’t buy some of this lousy stuff.”

Do you really need a toothbrush with a digital display??

In our latest podcast, Gordon-Byrne describes the challenges that come with not being able to fix our own stuff, and the legislations her organization is working to enact to uphold our right to repair.

