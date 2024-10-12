As we previewed last week, our podcast with Andy Schectman may possibly be one of the most important interviews we’ve done this year. While you may be familiar with various pieces of the story, our guest does an amazing job of stitching them together to showcase how everything we’re seeing play out has been highly calculated.

This week’s guest is Andy Schectman, president and founder of Miles Franklin Precious Metals. We were introduced by our mutual friend and all-round mensch, Peter Grandich.

In an hour-long conversation with host, Zahra Sethna, Schectman delivered a critical analysis of the shifting global economic landscape, laying bare the cascading effects of geopolitical turmoil, domestic instability, and financial mismanagement that are pushing us toward an unprecedented financial reset. This conversation offers essential insights for anyone concerned about the future of the global economy and their personal wealth.

While events like escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, the devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the US, the delayed dockworkers’ strike, and the weakening dollar may seem isolated, Schectman argues they are interconnected, creating a "big jigsaw puzzle" that reveals a deeper financial instability that many people do not fully understand. He gives Collapse Life viewers the clear-eyed view from 30,000 feet.

With 35 years of experience in the precious metals industry, Schectman started out by explaining that gold and silver should not be viewed as mere investments but as enduring stores of wealth. Citing historical precedents, he emphasized that these metals have retained their value through world wars, hyperinflation, and depressions. “It’s not about return on your money,” he says, "It’s about return OF your money.”

The unraveling of US dollar hegemony

A central theme of Schectman’s argument is the unraveling of the US dollar’s dominance. For decades, the petrodollar system helped the US protect the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency, along with the privilege of US Treasuries recognized as the only “Tier 1” asset. However, Saudi Arabia has now moved away from the exclusive dollar-for-oil trade, which Schectman claims is a mark of the end of US hegemony. Coupled with unsustainable debt accumulation and declining trust in governance systems, the global reliance on the dollar is eroding rapidly; the final, but often overlooked nail in the coffin, is the quiet addition of gold in parallel with US Treasuries as a “Tier 1” asset by the Bank of International Settlements.

Compounding the decline of the US and its allies is the growing power of the BRICS alliance (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa). With 59 additional countries applying to join, BRICS is creating a multipolar world order that directly challenges US financial dominance. The development of a new BRICS-backed settlement currency, which will likely be tied to gold, could trigger a massive shift away from the dollar, drastically diminishing demand for US treasuries and sparking hyperinflation.

Schectman warns that the US losing its world reserve currency status will be a "religious experience" for the American public, which has benefited from global trust in the dollar for decades. That trust is now crumbling, accelerated by tactics like weaponizing the dollar through sanctions. As foreign creditors grow disillusioned, the fallout could affect every corner of the economy.

For those looking to safeguard their wealth, Schectman naturally recommends precious metals. With central banks worldwide purchasing gold at record levels, he says it's clear the most informed institutions are preparing for the financial storm ahead. Schectman also pointed to the historically high silver-to-gold ratio, calling silver an extraordinary opportunity in the event of a financial reset.

Schectman’s interview on Collapse Life serves as a wake up call. The world we recognize in the West is rapidly approaching a tipping point, and those who fail to prepare may face catastrophic financial consequences. Perhaps the most disturbing part is the deliberate role the US may have played in bringing the whole system to its knees. Watch the full interview to understand the breadth of the dynamics at play and why there is a path forward amid the chaos by securing your financial future now.

This could very well be the most important hour you spend this year, offering crucial guidance in these uncertain times.