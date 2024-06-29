With the 4th of July just around the corner, this week on the podcast our host, Zahra Sethna, takes a few moments to share her personal story of becoming a US citizen in 1998. Recounting the powerful emotions and experiences of that day, she reminds us that Independence Day is more than just beer, barbecues, and fireworks — it’s a time to honor the sacrifices and triumphs of our Founding Fathers and the enduring values of freedom and liberty they fought to preserve.

This brief but poignant episode delves into the historical significance of July 4th, exploring the courage and determination of those who risked everything for the birth of a new nation. It serves as a reminder of the privileges we often take for granted and the responsibilities we bear as citizens. This episode is a tribute to the spirit of American independence and a call for each of us to reflect on the legacy we have inherited and the future we must uphold.

