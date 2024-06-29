Reflections on Independence Day
On this week's Collapse Life podcast, host Zahra Sethna shares some thoughts on the true meaning behind the 4th of July.
With the 4th of July just around the corner, this week on the podcast our host, Zahra Sethna, takes a few moments to share her personal story of becoming a US citizen in 1998. Recounting the powerful emotions and experiences of that day, she reminds us that Independence Day is more than just beer, barbecues, and fireworks — it’s a time to honor the sacrifices and triumphs of our Founding Fathers and the enduring values of freedom and liberty they fought to preserve.
This brief but poignant episode delves into the historical significance of July 4th, exploring the courage and determination of those who risked everything for the birth of a new nation. It serves as a reminder of the privileges we often take for granted and the responsibilities we bear as citizens. This episode is a tribute to the spirit of American independence and a call for each of us to reflect on the legacy we have inherited and the future we must uphold.
Let us know what part of Zahra’s story resonated most with you. Did her reflections inspire you to think differently about Independence Day? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!
From all of us here at Collapse Life - we wish you a very happy Independence Day. And we thank you for being on this journey with us. This is our first Independence Day here at Collapse Life, and with your help, it won’t be our last.
Agree, beautifully said. Always enjoy being reminded of the things we who were born here tend to forget or take for granted. Thank you Zahra.
Beautifully said! I was born and raised in 3rd world countries, and have always had a very different view of America than most of the people I know. I’m often shocked when I find out someone “doesn’t vote”, when I saw countries whose citizens were denied this right and whose citizens fought to have that right. So many here take this life for granted and do not understand the riches and freedoms that surround us. So it’s particularly egregious to me when I see our rights being taken while our citizens do nothing, because it “doesn’t affect” them…well, it will! I’ve seen it. I’ve seen what a population living under tyrannical governments can do. So to all my fellow Americans who read this, Happy July 4th and may we endeavor to keep what was so hard won by our forefathers!