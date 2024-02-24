This week’s guest on the Collapse Life podcast is returning author, researcher, and all round mensch,

. He updates host, Zahra Sethna, on what’s been happening with negotiations on two important documents — the “Pandemic Treaty” and the International Health Regulations (IHR) — both of which have been slow going and contentious.

Updates to IHR are being proposed in the context of post-COVID lessons learned, but are cloaked in secrecy. No new public updates have been seen for almost 18 months, which means what may actually be tabled at the May 2024 summit — without the mandatory four months review time for member states — will be anyone’s guess. This approach, Roguski argues, is in direct contravention of the WHO’s own governance bylaws and could cede major powers to the non-accountable, non-elected world body.

The Pandemic Treaty, on the other hand, is actually a trade negotiation disguised as a health treaty. When South Africa and Botswana presented the Omicron variant genomic code to the world in accordance with WHO treaty obligations circa November 2022, not only did parasitic Big Pharma take those codes and create vaccine boosters, they made big money jabbing people with it. The Pandemic Treaty is the Global South demanding their fair share of the profits when they turn over pathogens. It’s the health equivalent of timber, diamond, or gold. And it has the potential to reintroduce a framework for neocolonialist control — this time, at the tip of a needle, not the barrel of a gun.

This is an enlightening, hour long discussion worthy of your full attention — and action.