The straight-talking, no-nonsense Matt Smith – co-host of the podcast Doug Casey’s Take and successful serial entrepreneur – joins Collapse Life host Zahra Sethna for a truthy, hour-long chat about his thoughts and forecasts for 2024.

Covering everything from ranching in Uruguay, to parallel systems, to the global monetary reset, to forging a new path for young people to become successful without going to college, you’ll love the candor, frankness, and advice he dishes out.