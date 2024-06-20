Raise your hand if you’re concerned about vaccinating your pets.

Back in 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) said vaccine hesitancy was one of the ten biggest threats to global health. (Incidentally, they also said a global influenza pandemic was definitely going to happen.)

If the WHO were to write the list again, five years on, vaccine hesitancy would likely rank even higher. More and more people don’t want needles in their arms, their children, or even their pets.

No thank you!

A Canadian study conducted pre-COVID found “a positive correlation between an organized anti-vaxx movement against mandatory vaccination for children in their community, and the number of vaccine resistant or concerned” pet owners.

A more recent study published in the September 2023 issue of Vaccine found that more than half of dog owners now express some level of “canine vaccine hesitancy.” More specifically, of the 2,200 dog owners who participated in the Vaccine survey, over 20% consider canine vaccines ineffective, 30% think they’re medically unnecessary, and nearly 40% said they believe the vaccines are not safe.

Turns out all those crazy anti-vaxxers are probably on to something, according to

, a certified homeopathic vet.

Holistic vets say there are alternatives to injecting your pets with toxic pharmaceuticals.

In his entry in the recently-released anthology, Yankee Doodle Soup, Dr. Falconer writes about his immediate reaction when mRNA vaccines were pushed as the only solution to the rapidly spreading coronavirus catastrophe.

“The animals told me everything I needed to know,” he said. “Vaccination wasn’t the answer; boosting immunity was.”

Both dogs and cats can have deadly vaccine reactions, including IMHA (Immune-Mediated Hemolytic Anemia; “Red blood cells are the enemy! Get ‘em!”) and IMTP (Immune-Mediated Hemolytic Thrombocytopenia: “No, it’s my platelets! They’re out to get me! Send in the cavalry!”). And both have equally disturbing outcomes, namely a roughly fifty percent survival rate after you max our your credit card on ICU care and transfusions. And then there are rabies vaccines. One poke and some cats suddenly fuzz up and launch menacingly at their loving owner’s face; dogs might become anxious, aggressive, withdrawn, or lethargic. Both species can experience seizures and paralysis. Did anyone really think it was only humans being harmed by vaccines?

Dr. Falconer has been a homeopathic vet since 1992 and has been helping people care for their pets with little or no toxic drug interventions. He freely shares information on his blog and website, Vital Animal.

“Some people would find it easier to give up coffee or television than to stop vaccinating their animals,” Dr. Falconer says. Just like with our own health, we’ve been convinced the doctor is always right and not following his or her commands is to put yourself (and society) at risk.

But Dr. Falconer insists a better way is possible: “Dr. Do-Little may well insist you jab your animals yearly. My advice? Tell him there’s zero science to support that (because there isn’t). Fire him if he insists. Bonus points if you tell him why he’s no longer getting your hard-earned money.”

