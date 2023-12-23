We launched the Collapse Life podcast as a companion to this Substack just a few short months ago. We had no idea what kind of reaction we would get — both from prospective guests and from our intended audience. Happily, the response from both has been very positive.

We’ve been honored to spend time talking to some incredibly interesting and earnest people who are working towards righting wrongs and exposing injustices. And we love sharing those talks with you. Our audience is growing slowly but surely, in spite of YouTube’s censors and Twitter’s hard-to-fathom algorithm. The lesson is that individuals can overcome wannabe digital overlords because our growth has been entirely organic — through word of mouth, internet searches, and good old-fashioned sharing. We have you to thank for that.

Today we present our end-of-year clip show, a snapshot of moments and wisdom from the podcast since September. Whether you’re a new subscriber or have been with us since day one, we hope you enjoy and, if you do, keep doing what you’re doing — spread the word far and wide to others who may appreciate it as well.

Once again, thank you for the gift of your ears, eyes, and mouse clicks. From our family to yours, Merry Christmas.