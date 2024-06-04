Open banking is most likely a backdoor to digital IDs
Turns out, convenience is the Trojan Horse of the control grid. Question is: Are you ready to do without if it comes down to it?
“Open banking is coming to the U.S.,” Quartz announced in a headline today. “What is it and are banks ready?” The article quotes experts who explain that this new form of
data mining digital banking is a win-win-win for merchants, banks, and of course, customers:
“Open banking” allows anyone to share data from their financial accounts with third parties, like merchants, financial tech companies, or rival banks. For customers, it creates a way to easily compare bank offerings, transfer their bank accounts, and get an overview of their finances. (If you’ve ever been prompted to give another app access to your bank, then you’ve already used open banking.)
It’s also a way for banks — and merchant partners — to leverage large stores of data to boost their revenues and expand their offerings.
You may not like the sound of it, but open banking appears to be inevitable. The Quartz article explains that late last year, “the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued the Personal Financial Data Rights Rule (1033), which requires banks and other payment firms to share transaction and account data with customers and authorized third parties. The rule also requires that third parties establish obligations for accessing a consumer’s data, including privacy protections for that data, and provide basic standards for data access.” The rule goes into effect later this year, leaving U.S. banks scrambling to “become compliant and develop a roadmap for open banking.”
Governments and industry are using terms like “fairness,” “inclusion,” and “convenience” to sell consumers on the concept of opening up their private financial information to third parties.
For example, here’s how the Canadian government is spinning open banking as both an issue of fairness and convenience:
In proposing a new Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested that timely rental payments should be used to calculate a person's credit score.
“It makes no sense that someone who pays $2,000 in mortgage every month gets credit for it, but someone who pays $2,000 in rent every month and is diligent about it and responsible doesn’t get any kudos for it.”
Open banking, then, creates an easier pathway to home ownership for renters.
“Rent reporting doesn’t work without open banking,” said Andrew Graham, CEO of Borrowell, a Canadian company that provides access to credit education, innovative digital tools, and personalized experiences. In a recent op-ed, Graham wrote:
A simple way to look at open banking is as a framework that allows individuals and businesses to securely share their financial information between platforms and with third-party providers. Imagine you pay your rent through one financial institution, your car through another and have a credit card through a third. Open banking would allow you to manage all of those accounts through one platform (an app for example) and give other parties secure access to the data you choose to share. It gives financial control back to the consumer.
While Graham suggests open banking puts control back in the hands of the consumer, many others suggest the opposite is true and that open banking will quickly usher in a world that looks frighteningly like China’s social credit system. Take another look at the infographic above, and you’ll see some of those signals in the form of “behavior-driven rewards,” “carbon footprint tracker,” and “public benefit schemes.”
As governments struggle to regulate and businesses grapple to comply, we are still in a moment of volatility that allows for a modicum of privacy protection. But that window is closing fast and it’s just a loophole anyway. Once the loopholes are closed, we doubt there will be any way to opt out of the “open economy.”
So the only way to prepare for this eventuality is to ask yourself the tough questions: Are you willing to forego domestic air travel when biometrics become the norm? Can you do without shopping in stores that ban cash payments? Will your health records be shared with a third party that may make you ineligible for products or services based on behavior, lifestyle, or pre-existing conditions?
As always, beware of any new feature that is being marketed under the guise of ‘free’ or ‘more convenient’ or ‘safer.’ We should all know by now that when the product is free, chances are your data is the commodity.
Convenience is the guise that has led many down a never ending road to control or, lack there of , hmmm. I had just watched an interview with Brett Oland, CEO of a credit union in Alberta Canada. Brett discussed current issues with the banking institution including "Open Banking " and the fact that many people, without even knowing it have in a sence, signed on. The jist of " Open banking " sounds like the secret entrance to digital. Which I believe goes one step further than decades back and the introduction of credit/ debit cards. Cash is still the best way to go, unfortunately there are corporations that are already refusing to accept cash which makes it hard to navigate when these " corporations have the market cornered regarding items. It's time to talk to smaller Banks/ Credit Unions and do your own due diligence, ask the tough questions and align your assets with a business you trust and that are fighting the agenda. Some Credit Unions are no different than the " BIG BANKS" this is why due diligence is key. The nice thing about Credit Unions is , not only can you have your say as a member, you can become a member of the board, try that at your "CORPORATE BANK" there are many ways we can be involved where we can make a difference. Diversify
It's looks to me like open banking is taking hold and I don't see a lot of young people willing to forgo convenience. But without privacy we'll lose our freedom and individuality. So as long as I live I will resist and hold on to whatever assets I can. I gave up my cell phone, and use a VPN on the computer. I own Monero that can't be controlled. I use cash when I can. I'm learning about and implementing privacy strategies, but most people I know don't see why it's so important. Convenience is the default mode of modern society, and with so many divided, indoctrinated, and dare I say "woke" people being manipulated by the constant barrage of propaganda... well it seems like resistance is futile. But I won't give up, and will continue trying to 'be the change' and waking people up.