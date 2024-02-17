Dr. Paul Marik, co-founder of

, has never been afraid to buck the trend in medicine. He’s come up with ways to use Vitamin C for sepsis, repurposed drugs for COVID, and now he has good news about how to prevent and treat cancer.

Cancer rates are rising around the world, with millions diagnosed every year. And while treatments like chemotherapy and radiation offer a greater chance of survival, side effects often make the cure worse than the disease.

Dr. Marik explains that simple lifestyle changes, supplements, over-the-counter medicines, and a host of repurposed drugs can reduce our risk of cancer and help ease the burden of treatment. He also has some advice for what to do if your doctor doesn’t listen. You don’t want to miss this conversation!

This is potentially life-changing information from Dr. Marik. None of the interview should be construed as medical advice, but you should feel empowered to share it with friends and loved ones who know that a better diet and lifestyle can make them their healthiest selves and possibly even save their lives.