Skywatchers across the country saw dazzling northern lights this week, reaching as far south as Georgia, Florida, and Texas. The phenomenon was sparked by intense solar activity causing geomagnetic storms.

Back in March, Cyrus D. Harding told Collapse Life viewers this would happen: “We will see solar flares increasing in number and intensity,” he said, explaining that this is both a good and bad thing.

On the plus side, increased solar flares and sun spot intensity can block harmful cosmic energy coming in from outside our solar system. But, Harding cautioned that satellite communications, navigation systems, and electrical power grids can be affected and could create havoc in our daily lives.

That threat hasn’t passed yet; it could actually get worse. So gird yourself and your family to be vigilant and have some backups in place for power, food, and water. You know, follow the old adage: an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

The term ‘flare up’ is often used to refer to conflicts and unrest that break out quickly and unexpectedly. Flare is also a term used in the oil and gas business. For anyone paying attention, there‘s zero surprise we sit at the precipice of some very difficult and potentially violent times, should saner heads not prevail. Just today, an unmanned Ukrainian drone hit a Lukoil refinery in Volgograd, Russia. That’s a ‘flare-up’ in both the literal and figurative sense. Between these incursions and news that F-16s are making their way to Ukraine, the collective West seems to be on a collision course with a rather unsavory conflict in which no one wins.

This begs the question, is the US military ready for confrontation? Not just in Ukraine, but in Taiwan, possibly in the Middle East/Levant and, of course with open borders, right here in the homeland?

Collapse Life host, Zahra Sethna, spoke to a remarkable American hero — one of thousands who not only took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, but backed up that oath with principled action in the face of a military gone woke and gone rogue.

Former Lt. Col. Brad Miller was forced to step away from his incredible career trajectory and his deep devotion to our nation by virtue of a stupid jab. He explains in sordid detail how the US military at the highest levels is populated by cowards and possibly worse, traitors. A must watch. And to answer the question above about military readiness — without more people like Miller, probably not.

OK, now that we’ve sorted out your YouTube viewing for the next couple of hours, we’ll leave you with this one last piece of information: classical music is good for your brain.

The Epoch Times reports:

Certain types of classical music not only enhance cognitive abilities but are also used to treat brain disorders such as epilepsy or Parkinson’s disease. “The Mozart effect is clear evidence that you can alter the brain function and abnormalities with music,” Dr. Michael Trimble, professor emeritus of neurology and neuropsychiatry at the University College London Institute of Neurology and a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, told The Epoch Times. Sometimes, epilepsy is more difficult to control with medication, and using carefully selected and edited classical music to “train” the brains of epilepsy patients can normalize their brain waves and electroencephalographic abnormalities.

Ok, ok… just one more YouTube video and then you can get on with your day! None other than Maestro Zubin Mehta from the 1992 150th anniversary performance of the New York Philharmonic. Can’t you feel your hippocampus getting bigger already?!