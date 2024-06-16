The snail, which limits the size of its own shell, has become the international emblem of the ‘degrowth’ movement.

Last week, the Harvard Business Review published an article — ‘In Defense of Degrowth’ — written by Dr. Christopher Marquis, a professor and author of a book about communism’s contributions to China’s economic success.

In the article, Marquis argues for “a societal movement toward reducing consumption and over-production, while embracing values of care and redistribution, challenging traditional market-first ideologies.”

We must rethink our ingrained assumptions and prioritize the avoidance of harms over the promotion of efficiency, look to circular models as opposed to green innovations, and demand companies drive consumer transitions rather than energy transitions.

By using anodyne management-speak, Marquis handily obfuscates some terrifying, anti-human ideas. “Over-production” and “redistribution,” for example, clearly suggest an anti-free market agenda at work. “Consumer transitions” away from “market-first ideologies” mean that forces beyond the laws of supply and demand dictate consumption and production patterns. “Values of care” and “avoidance of harms” sound nice until you ask who we are caring for and who we are harming?

If there was any doubt, know that the entire woke agenda and the push toward soviet-style central planning and control over every facet of life are coming straight from academia. Worse, that output of academia now permeates every business and corporation across the West. Make no mistake — ‘degrowth’ is being legitimized and going mainstream. If you’re not too familiar with the idea, stay tuned as the Collapse Life team is working on a deeper dive as we speak (er, write).

Help keep Collapse Life running.

As suggested above, the degrowth agenda is part a larger, more radical agenda that believes human activity is destroying the earth, therefore the only way to save the ‘Mother Earth’ is to limit our activity. To wit: this past week, the Biden administration released its plan to limit food waste as a means of reducing the environmental footprint of the food system.

The National Strategy for Reducing Food Loss and Waste and Recycling Organics aims to support businesses, NGOs, and communities in their efforts to prevent “food loss and waste and recycling organic waste (including food, yard, and tree trimmings) and other organic materials along the entire supply chain.”

To build a more circular economy for all, EPA, USDA and FDA seek to highlight opportunities to use raw materials more efficiently, recover valuable resources from discarded materials, enable those resources to be used for their highest value, and help regenerate soils.

Now to be fair, food waste is a huge problem. Americans throw away hundreds of billions of dollars worth of food every year and food makes up a quarter of the trash that ends up in landfills. So the need is clear.

What’s frightening are some of the methods by which the government hopes to achieve its objectives, including feeding insects to animals. Yes, the eco-warriors truly believe your pets are polluting the earth (hat tip to

for pointing out

on the carbon footprint of pet ownership this week).

Fido and Fluffy like to eat meat. And environmentalists think that’s a problem. In 2017, researcher Gregory Okin released a paper that calculated the carbon dioxide emissions of meat consumption from the 163 million dogs and cats in the United States. That number? 64 million tons annually. His research led to calls for pets to go vegan or shift to alternate protein sources such as insects.

The US government is actively funding the insect industry, and the new food waste reduction strategy mentions insect farming numerous times.

“Insects can — and are — playing a growing role in the prevention of food waste and food loss in multiple ways,” Aaron Hobbs, executive director of the North American Coalition for Insect Agriculture (NACIA), recently said during a call with the pet food industry:

During an Ask the Pet Food Pro Zoom chat on June 4, Hobbs said the North American insect industry recently received US$30 million in grant support from the US federal government. He noted NACIA has had productive conversations with government agencies around future insect protein initiatives. “We have dialogue open with the food loss and waste teams within both USDA and EPA discussing expanded funding for research and outreach to further highlight our role to address this issue and expand our opportunity to make an impact,” said Hobbs. Hobbs highlighted that insect protein is a rapidly expanding pet food ingredient, with over $2 billion invested globally.

One more reason to start growing and cooking food for everyone in your household.

If dogs and cats count as a debit on the carbon accounting balance sheet, bees and other pollinators are considered a credit. And while it might seem crude to frame nature in terms of profit and loss, our government has been doing it for a while.

In January 2023, the White House released a national strategy to “develop statistics for environmental-economic decisions.” These so-called ‘natural capital accounts’ assign an economic value to natural assets and the ‘ecosystem services’ they provide. By doing so, natural assets like forests and coral reefs — and natural ‘services’ like photosynthesis and pollination — can be reflected on the nation’s balance sheet.

Essentially, the government has found a way to support its unsustainable national debt by monetizing natural processes. This week’s podcast guest, Margaret Byfield of American Stewards of Liberty, describes just how pernicious this plan is, and how Wall Street tried to do the same thing through the creation of natural asset companies.

Please take the time to watch this incredibly important conversation.

Before we go, everyone here at Collapse Life wants to wish a very happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.