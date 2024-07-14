It’s impossible to write a news roundup today without referencing President Trump. Two people are dead and America is now on high alert for whatever comes next. There is nothing more the team here at Collapse Life can add that wouldn’t be noise — and there’s already enough of that.

Suffice it to say, what comes next is more within our control than we think, whether we like Trump or loathe him. We can, collectively, rise above the rabble and come together to put our country back on track. Or we can give in to the dark, manipulative forces that would love nothing more than to see us fight against each other. One is a deliberate choice, the other is an emotional choice. That choice resides within each of us. Please choose wisely. And pray for America.

Given what happened yesterday, we will keep today’s update short and sweet.

This past week was exciting for us at Collapse Life, as Zahra Sethna hosted our very first webinar with none other than

, a homeopathic veterinarian with 40 years experience. His brief presentation and almost hour-long Q and A with webinar attendees was well attended and received.

For those who’ve missed it, we’re offering access to the session replay for a reasonable fee. You’ll be able to download the video replay, a PDF transcript with loads of helpful links, Dr. Falconer's presentation, and a summary of audience comments.

We hope you find it as informative as we did.

You gotta love it when the mainstream media states the obvious. Take this headline, for instance, recently published (July 11) in The Atlantic.

But so much worse than the diminishing ‘fun‘ you’ll be having in the grocery aisles is the fact that the people writing this pap are wholly disconnected from reality. Virtually the entire article lays blame for worsening food shortages on climate change. A quote from one or two ivory tower experts confirms, again, the obvious bias but worse, the echo chamber. To wit:

“We are entering an age of disruption,” Evan Fraser, a food-systems expert at the University of Guelph, in Canada, told me.

Yeah. Thanks.

Or this doozy:

Climate change is also worsening the conditions that allow pests and disease to thrive. Along with heat- and water-related stress, “it’s very clear, globally, that both are becoming more common,” David Lobell, a professor and the director of Stanford University’s Center on Food Security and the Environment, told me.

So that’s it. The breakdown in the food supply as evidenced by increasing prices and shortages on grocery store shelves is yet another climate-induced crisis — not only because of water shortages, but because of pestilence, too.

Not one mention in the article of the strange rash of fires at food manufacturing plants in recent years.

Or of the onerous regulations that are crippling small local farmers, ranchers, and food producers. Of course, the typical response from eggheads and conventional thinkers will be, ‘that’s just conspiracy theory.’ Perhaps. But to not acknowledge the complexity of the food supply chain situation and blame it all on climate change is reductionist, myopic, and foolish.

And accepting the seemingly inevitable, beautifully encapsulated in The Atlantic headline and subhead, ultimately leaves us with an avoska. Welcome to your grim future.

Almost ironically related to the previously referenced The Atlantic article above — this week the Collapse Life podcast welcomed Jusper Machogu to our virtual studio. He’s a young farmer and agricultural engineer in Kenya who is campaigning to expand access to fossil fuels for people in Africa. Have a watch — noting in no uncertain terms when he says Africans “do not care about climate change” — and let us know your thoughts.