Starting tomorrow, a convoy of concerned patriots will begin a cross-country journey to show their support for a secure border.

The website for the Take Our Border Back Southern Border Convoy calls on “active and retired law enforcement and military, Veterans, Mama Bears, elected officials, business owners, ranchers, truckers, bikers, media and LAW ABIDING, freedom-loving Americans to “assemble in honor of our U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.”

“This is a peaceful assembly, this is what we do as Americans,” Doc Pete Chambers told Tucker Carlson on Friday. “This is how we shed light to a subject. This shedding of the light will result in exposing what an open border policy looks like.”

Here’s how the mainstream media interpreted that.

From WIRED:

From VICE:

From NY Post:

The convoy will head out from Virginia Beach on January 29, with rallies scheduled on Feb. 3 at sites near Eagle Pass, Texas; Yuma, Arizona; and San Ysidro, California.

Last month, the U.S. recorded the highest monthly total of illegal crossings ever along the U.S.-Mexico border — at 249,785. And those are just the ones reflected in government statistics.

As attacks by Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea continue, the effects are starting to be felt on store shelves in Europe and North America. Manufacturers and retailers are experiencing delays and soaring shipping costs, according to the Associated Press. Adding to the complexity is a so-called “double whammy”:

Passage through another crucial trade corridor — the Panama Canal — is restricted by low water levels caused by drought. And shippers are in a rush to move goods before Chinese factories shut down for the Feb. 10-17 Lunar New Year holiday. Electric carmaker Tesla has to shut down its factory near Berlin from Monday to Feb. 11 because of shipment delays. The Chinese-owned Swedish car brand Volvo idled its assembly line in Ghent, Belgium, where it makes station wagons and SUVs, for three days this month while waiting for a critical transmission component. The British retail chain Marks & Spencer warned that the turmoil would delay new spring clothing and home goods collections that were due in February and March. Chief executive Stuart Machin said the Red Sea trouble was “impacting everyone and something we’re very focused on.”

The sheer fact that a container ship can make its way from China to the United States in a matter of weeks is a modern marvel. We take for granted much of the convenience and comfort we experience today and forget that it hasn’t always been this way. As our societies have become more ‘developed’ and urbanized, it has taken an ever-increasing level of complexity to manage them. And, as we reported in Collapse Life this week, it seems the complexity has compounded to the point where the system is so overburdened, it’s buckling under its own weight.

That’s what we’re living through.

ALSO ON COLLAPSE LIFE THIS WEEK:

Freeing our food system: An interview with Joel Salatin about liberty, faith, farming, and why America will never have an authentic food system unless we get back in the kitchen and start making our own meals again..

Getting fired in the public square: First Gen Z first brought us 'quiet quitting' and now 'livestreamed layoffs'.

Did you know that Collapse Life has a store? And today only, you can get 20% off anything in the store! Be sure to check out all the designs — there’s something there for everyone!