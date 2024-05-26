source: CBC

It isn’t easy going green, at least not for North America’s largest law enforcement fleet.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is struggling to meet its commitment to switch 12,000 police cars over to electric vehicles within the next 10 years to lower its carbon footprint.

While road testing two Teslas for police service, the agency cited a few concerns, including reduced battery range when driving at high speeds, the ease with which a suspected criminal could escape from the glass sunroof, and the extensive amount of retrofitting needed to equip the vehicle for law enforcement purposes.

"You basically have to tear the interior of the car apart so that you can run the wiring,” Andres Casimiri, manager of the RCMP national fleet program, told the CBC. “You're talking the lights, siren, light controller, the light bar, the radio."

It seems unlikely the Mounties will meet the goal of greening their fleet this decade — so chances are, exceptions will be made. The Treasury Board of Canada, which is implementing the government's greening strategy, told CBC they would “work with the RCMP ‘where necessary’ if an all-electric fleet is not feasible.”

In a country as big and remote as Canada, Casimiri is going to need to get creative. Maybe he should think about reaching out to this person for ideas?

While we’re on the subject of poorly thought out ideas, the expensive Gaza aid pier is turning out to be a spectacular disaster on so many fronts. On Friday, the New York Times revealed that humanitarian supplies were being ransacked as soon as they were offloaded from the pier:

The Defense Department predicted that a steady stream of humanitarian aid would be arriving in Gaza via the pier by now, but little relief has reached Palestinians in the besieged strip, officials acknowledged this week. Several trucks were looted as they made their way to a warehouse, the U.N. World Food Program said, and the complexity of operating the pier project in a war zone is continuing to slow distribution.

Then, on Saturday, the pier broke free of its moorings and ran ashore on an Israeli beach while it was being tugged in stormy seas. Two more ships dispatched to help extract the stuck pier and its companion tug also ran aground later in the day, according to US Central Command. Surely our adversaries must be taking notes on how our failed hubris and constant meddling in overseas affairs is underpinned by… well, nothing much. Worse, is it possible through this rather unfortunate exercise in military engineering off Gaza that our aura of invincibility is finally no more?

Don’t get us wrong — building and maintaining an unnecessary $320 million pier, while sending weapons to your ally who controls access to the very lands to which you want to deliver humanitarian aid is a real noodle scratcher. One would think, through the art of statecraft, something could have been negotiated, but then there’s a reason it’s now dubbed the ‘lost’ art of diplomacy. Nevertheless, to learn more about why complexity, interdependencies, and non-linear thinking are paramount to dissecting war strategy, be sure to catch our latest episode of the Collapse Life podcast, featuring Navy veteran and defense expert Dr. Crisanna Shackelford.

In an interesting and unexpected development, efforts by WHO member states to hurriedly complete negotiations on a pandemic accord before next week’s meeting of the World Health Assembly ended unsuccessfully this week. Key articles in the draft text were still unresolved on Friday evening, including how to equitably share vaccines and medications in the event of another international health emergency.

This does not mean the pandemic treaty is dead — not by a long shot. It just means the attempt to have countries agree and adopt these measures before the US elections in November are now scuttled.

The specter of Donald Trump winning the election was a particular concern for some proponents of the treaty including Lawrence Gostin, a co-author and negotiator of the draft text who heads up the WHO Center on Global Health Law. Gostin told the New York Times on Friday that Trump was metaphorically “in the room” with negotiators.

“If you postpone it and he’s elected, then he blows up the entire process, and there is no treaty,” Gostin said.

Negotiations on the treaty, as well as on amendments to the International Health Regulations, will most definitely continue. So for those who opposed these efforts, now is not the time to look away. Additionally, the United Nations is working on a ‘Pact for the Future,’ to be discussed and adopted at a September summit, and many issues related to health coordination are bound to reappear there.

Meanwhile, if you’re someone who thinks raw milk has health benefits and should be legal, you might be right wing. At least, that’s how the Times tried to spin it on Friday.

Ten paragraphs in, the reporter concedes that this really isn’t a left-right political issue at all, and then goes on to share unsubstantiated misinformation about its lack of benefits.

Right-wing commentators aren’t the only proponents of raw milk. For years, wellness influencers have promoted raw milk as a healthier alternative to pasteurized milk, misleadingly claiming that drinking it will confer immunity to diseases like E. coli and salmonella.

We’re now wondering if the Grey Lady reads Collapse Life, since we wrote just this week about how the bird flu fear porn has been a perfect vehicle for mainstream attacks on raw milk to resurge.

