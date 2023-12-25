Share this postI wonder if I might crave your momentary indulgence...collapselife.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherI wonder if I might crave your momentary indulgence......in order to discharge a by-no-means disagreeable obligation, which has over the years become more or less established practice. Dec 25, 20236Share this postI wonder if I might crave your momentary indulgence...collapselife.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareIn other words, Happy Christmas!6Share this postI wonder if I might crave your momentary indulgence...collapselife.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1SharePreviousNext
I wonder if I might crave your momentary indulgence...
You certainly may. And very much to you too.