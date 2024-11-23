Maxim Benjamin Smith’s radical alternative to college and dead-end jobs

The average American teenager spends nearly ten hours sleeping, six hours on leisure, and barely an hour on work. But not Maxim Benjamin Smith.

Then again, he’s not your average teenager. At 19, Maxim is living a life that could be pulled straight from The Count of Monte Cristo. Like Edmond Dantès in his years of captivity, Maxim is using every moment to equip himself with an arsenal of skills, knowledge, and experience to prepare for life’s challenges.

Maxim’s journey is part of a self-directed program called The Preparation, conceptualized by his father, Matt Smith, and legendary investor and contrarian Doug Casey.

Unlike traditional paths such as college, the military, or entry-level jobs, The Preparation emphasizes self-reliance, skill acquisition, and real-world experiences. Over the past year, Maxim has fought wildfires as an EMT, conquered his fears by earning scuba diving certifications, and learned Spanish and Brazilian jiu-jitsu — all while chronicling his progress on a Substack followed by thousands.

Maxim’s approach challenges societal norms that funnel young people into narrow career paths, often saddling them with crippling debt. Instead of asking, "What do I want to be?" his approach aims to answer the more expansive question, "Who do I want to be?" This mindset has led him to embrace discomfort and seek growth in areas that scare him, from braving underwater dives to stepping into high-stakes emergency scenarios.

But The Preparation isn’t just about practical skills — it’s rooted in deeper philosophical questions. Maxim emphasizes the importance of developing a personal moral code, a compass guiding his choices and actions. In his view, conquering the world begins with conquering himself.

Maxim acknowledges that this path may not be for everyone, especially those without financial or parental support. However, he advocates for working transitional jobs to fund skill-building pursuits, viewing these roles as stepping stones rather than dead ends.

Watch the interview and we’re sure you will agree that Maxim’s story is a beacon of possibility for a generation often dismissed as lost.