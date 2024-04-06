When chaos reigns, like it does in a failed state, there can be significant upsides. That’s one of the themes of this wide-ranging conversation with Jeremy Nell, a South African political cartoonist and podcaster. He and Collapse Life host, Zahra Sethna, touch on art and satire, anger and evolving beliefs, politics and podcasting, echo chambers and impossible conversations. Learn why Nell thinks there’s liberty in chaos, why it’s bad to be black-pilled, and why it’s hard to be satirical when life is so absurd.