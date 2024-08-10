From the get-go, I knew my interview with Ivan Raiklin for the Collapse Life podcast was going to be anything but ordinary.

A constitutional attorney, retired Green Beret, and self-proclaimed "Deep State Marauder," Raiklin has made it his mission to expose what he believes to be a vast network of corruption within the US government. Our interview turned out to be a name-dropping whirlwind that was part deep dive into allegations, part uncovering conspiracies, part showcasing vast corruption, and a healthy dose of personal crusade that has become Raiklin's life’s work.

If I had to sum up the result using a Hollywood movie analogy, I would say the interview ended up being the love child of ‘A Beautiful Mind’ meets ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.’ In short, fascinating.

Defining the Deep State

First, I wanted to understand what Raiklin means by the "Deep State." It’s a term that gets thrown around a lot, but few people can articulate what it really means. Raiklin describes it as a network of unelected officials entrenched in senior positions within the federal bureaucracy — a "generational, incestuous relationship" of powerful individuals operating outside the law, engaging in criminal activities to maintain their influence. He says this cabal has no regard for the Constitution and its members are driven by their own self-serving agendas.

Raiklin explains that his crusade against the Deep State is deeply personal. His family fled the Soviet Union to escape communism, which shaped his understanding of government overreach. But what really galvanized him into action was the treatment of General Michael Flynn, a man Raiklin respects immensely. When Raiklin saw what he perceived as an unjust and illegal attack on Gen. Flynn by the federal government, he knew something was deeply wrong. And when he became the target of what he claims was an unlawful investigation, the mission got personal.

During the interview, Raiklin didn't hold back. He discussed specific instances of corruption he believes to have uncovered, including "Crossfire Hurricane," the alleged illegal spying operation on General Flynn and the Trump campaign. He also detailed the involvement of individuals like San Francisco-based FBI Agent, Joseph Pientka, whom he claims was the conduit between the FBI and Big Tech that worked tirelessly suppress information and manipulate public discourse.

Raiklin says this is just the tip of the iceberg.

One of the more startling revelations was Raiklin’s claim that the same people who orchestrated these illegal activities were also involved in covering up the Hunter Biden laptop story and other electoral frauds. He seemed determined to make these names known to the public, urging anyone who had information to come forward as a whistleblower before September 3rd.

What struck me most about Raiklin was his relentless energy and focus. As he named names and how they were connected to each other, I couldn’t help but picture that scene from the movie ‘A Beautiful Mind,’ when Alicia Nash discovers the state of her schizophrenic husband’s office.

I asked Raiklin what he wants people to take away from our conversation. He urged people to contact Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and demand the release of what he calls the "Mother of all Twitter Files," which he believes contains irrefutable evidence of criminal activity by the individuals on his Deep State target list. Raiklin seemed confident this release could potentially bring down the entire corrupt structure he’s been fighting against. He says everyone should demand transparency, hold their elected officials accountable, and don’t be afraid to ask tough questions.

Raiklin’s views are controversial to say the least, and his mission is fraught with challenges and question marks. Yet, there’s no denying his conviction and the depth of his commitment. And that’s the ‘Mr. Smith’ part of our conversation. He sees himself as a modern-day crusader, fighting to restore constitutional order in a system he believes is deeply broken, and he’s not going to stop until he uncovers what he believes to be the truth.

Whether or not his predictions come to pass, one thing is certain: Ivan Raiklin is determined to shake the foundations of the system he’s spent a lifetime serving.