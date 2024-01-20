In a fascinating discussion with Collapse Life podcast host, Zahra Sethna, the esteemed professor, author, and clinical psychologist, Dr.

, recounts the taxonomy of mass formation – from the physical masses of the 16th century, to the creation of the ‘lonely masses’ we see today.

This interview is Dr. Desmet at his very best – sincere, frank, and unedited. He not only recaps the purposes of propaganda for control, and how that puts us on the cusp of a global totalitarian state, but also what he believes to be the solution for all of us to resist slipping into tyranny.

This beautiful conversation is one you don’t want to miss. Watch on YouTube below or on Rumble to support free speech.

