John W. Whitehead, constitutional attorney and founder of the Rutherford Institute, believes the government is run by the Deep State. He’s certainly not alone in thinking a network of civilian and military authorities wields undue influence in Washington and subverts democracy.

He also believes we’re headed towards martial law and that time is running out for us to reverse course. And that’s where this week’s podcast gets interesting, because even though Whitehead paints a bleak picture of our current state of affairs — in terms of the militarization of our police, the extent of government surveillance, and the curtailing of free speech — he does still believe in our power and sovereignty as Americans. We just need to read and memorize the Bill of Rights, which is no longer taught in school, and then have the courage to stand up for those rights.

This is an insightful and sobering conversation, but it’s also inspiring. It’s a rally cry for each of us to be rebels rather than compliant citizens. We hope you find it stirring. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.