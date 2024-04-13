The Rogue Food Conference was born several years ago when friends Joel Salatin and John Moody were lamenting the lack of a conference that gave people ways to circumvent rather than comply with onerous rules and regulations to bring great food and wellness products to consumers. Instead of waiting for it to happen, they created it themselves.

Now in its fifth year, the Rogue Food Conference brings together leading thinkers and doers in the food and farming space, as well as seasoned and aspiring entrepreneurs looking to restore healthy nutrition and resilient strategies for sourcing food.

Moody is not just the co-founder of the Rogue Food Conference, he’s also the founder of the Whole Life Buying Club. In this discussion with Collapse Life host, Zahra Sethna, he gives viewers an inside look at how he started the buyer’s club, how that cascaded into the Rogue Food Conference with Joel, and also the plans he has to expand the conferences to include Rogue Finance and Rogue Health and Wellness. An engaging and interesting interview worth 50 minutes of your time.

