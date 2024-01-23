Despite all the pixie dust and hopium spread far and wide by the mainstream media, the reality is that the avalanche of layoffs that started last year is not abating. Over a quarter of a million Americans lost their jobs in the tech sector alone in 2023, according to Layoffs.fyi, and over 10,000 employees have already been dismissed from 62 tech companies in the first three weeks of 2024. The Congressional Budget Office expects this trend to continue throughout the rest of the year.

The excess of government stimulus and high interest rates are coming home to roost, as companies are now being forced to streamline their headcounts to match their bottom lines, which are softening faster than ice cream on a hot summer day. For anyone with a basic understanding of the economy, none of this retrenchment comes as a surprise.

But one unexpected, cringeworthy trend that has emerged is the parade of social media posts from Gen Z workers documenting the exact moment they get laid off (and often the excruciating aftermath).

Why young folks choose to share this painful experience publicly is unclear, but watching the videos is uncomfortable. Some react just like you might expect them to — they burst into tears, like @amandameinh, then accept the news and move on.

Some, like @chloeshih, swear a lot.

Some fill their company-branded tote bag with free snacks one last time.

And then there’s Brittany Pietsche, who became internet-famous last week when her recorded layoff went viral.

On January 9, Brittany prepared herself for an unplanned video call with someone at Cloudflare, the company where she had been working since the end of August. Knowing she was about to get canned, she started her phone’s camera to record the call, took a swig of her drink, and waited for the other parties to log on. The post is captioned:

When you know youre about to get laid off so you film it :) this was traumatizing honestly lmao #layoffs #tech #techlayoffs #corporate

Four months into her sales gig, with no closed deals yet on her books, Brittany was not going to go quietly. When one of the people on the other end of the call told her she had not met performance expectations, she jumped in and said “I’m going to stop you right there.” She then proceeded to explain how hard she had been working since joining the company and why she didn’t think it was fair that the company wouldn’t give her a reason for her dismissal.

This behavior comes from the longstanding indoctrination of schoolchildren who have been brainwashed by the ‘equity’ doctrine. Everyone gets a ribbon for participation. Everyone gets a trophy for being who they are. There are no losers, only winners, regardless of merit or performance. And with that, as is demonstrated by the stellar four examples above, comes a staggering sense of entitlement, even in the face of cold hard facts that counter any reason for such.

Ultimately, the real world doesn’t give a shit about feelings, or safe spaces, or gold stars for everyone. During the Great Financial Crisis — when most of these new-to-the-workforce Gen Z-ers were just children — over two million people lost their jobs in one year (2008) and by late 2009, government statistics report that 15 million people were unemployed.

Only by the grace of the Federal Reserve’s printing press were the consequences of ridiculous financial shenanigans kicked further down the road. So instead of sober reflection and allowing reality to flush the system of its weakest and most vulnerable companies, more fake stimulus and more financial chicanery reinforced the consequences-be-damned entitlement mentality, which has clearly impacted both the millenial generation and Gen Z.

History has shown time and time again that the piper will be paid. We can hope that by the end of this year, things don’t look quite as grim as in 2009. But if the SHTF and we have a moment of reckoning, the poor kids will need all the “assets” like Skittles, Boom-Chicka-Pop, and Milanos they can get their hands on, cause they sure won’t be getting a 1st Place ribbon just for showing up.