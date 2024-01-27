Are you eating leftovers on a regular basis? If not, Joel Salatin, owner of Polyface Farms and a legend in the sustainable food movement, says you might be part of the problem. As he explains in the latest Collapse Life podcast, America will never have an authentic food system unless we get back in the kitchen and start making our own meals again. Consumer demand is absolutely what will drive the needed transformation in agriculture.

This interview is at once funny and tender. True to his hardworking farmer roots, Salatin shoots straight from the hip and is passionate about his mission – not just to change farming in America, but to change Americans’ relationship to farmers. He knows humanity will be healthier when we know what we’re putting into their bodies. Don’t miss this wide-ranging chat about liberty, faith, farming, and so much more.

Watch below, or on Rumble.