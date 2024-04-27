Financial turmoil in Canada - and what it means for the rest of the world
Max Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, says the new federal budget will send the country deeper into debt than it already is.
Our latest episode of the Collapse Life podcast features a returning guest — Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada. He says the new federal budget is anti-growth and will send the country deeper into debt than it already is. He tells host Zahra Sethna there is no way Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can win the October 2025 election given the inflationary economic crisis people are experiencing. But he argues that Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party, is ‘meet the new boss, same as the old boss.’ Find out what Bernier says this anti-growth budget means for Canada, and how policies in Canada might start to affect people in other countries, too.
Bernier has about 2% of public voting support. Polilvere about 40% in a country with four political parties. You should listen to Canada's next Prime Minister