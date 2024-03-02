We need objective science now more than ever, at a time in history when it is increasingly hard to separate fact from fiction. What we have instead is a constructivist approach to science, which looks for evidence to support a particular narrative.

During the pandemic, we saw clearly what happens when we fail to see the difference between actual, objective science and the constructed scientific narratives we are told to believe — embodied in the perverse, cringeworthy, three-word mantra: ‘Trust the Science.’

Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, our guest on the Collapse Life podcast this week, is fighting to save objective science so it can save us — helping us to detect the signs of fraud and recognize good science when we see it.

The founder of the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge - IPAK - and the author of the Substack

, Dr. Lyons-Weiler is an advocate for ethical research practices. He has a background in biology, genetics, and public health and has dedicated his career to advancing knowledge.

In this podcast, he talks about how science has been corrupted, and — more importantly — what each of us can do to help fix it.

As would be expected, the conversation touches on subjects that the fascists (from vocabulary.com: a follower of a political philosophy characterized by authoritarian views and a strong central government — and no tolerance for opposing opinions) at YouTube will likely not allow, so watch this one exclusively on Rumble and Bitchute.