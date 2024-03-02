Fighting back against fake science
In this week's podcast, host Zahra Sethna chats with Dr. James Lyons-Weiler about how to restore objective science. For America and for humanity.
We need objective science now more than ever, at a time in history when it is increasingly hard to separate fact from fiction. What we have instead is a constructivist approach to science, which looks for evidence to support a particular narrative.
During the pandemic, we saw clearly what happens when we fail to see the difference between actual, objective science and the constructed scientific narratives we are told to believe — embodied in the perverse, cringeworthy, three-word mantra: ‘Trust the Science.’
Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, our guest on the Collapse Life podcast this week, is fighting to save objective science so it can save us — helping us to detect the signs of fraud and recognize good science when we see it.
The founder of the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge - IPAK - and the author of the Substack, Dr. Lyons-Weiler is an advocate for ethical research practices. He has a background in biology, genetics, and public health and has dedicated his career to advancing knowledge.
In this podcast, he talks about how science has been corrupted, and — more importantly — what each of us can do to help fix it.
As would be expected, the conversation touches on subjects that the fascists (from vocabulary.com: a follower of a political philosophy characterized by authoritarian views and a strong central government — and no tolerance for opposing opinions) at YouTube will likely not allow, so watch this one exclusively on Rumble and Bitchute.
Collapse Life is powered by readers like you. Please support our work by becoming a free or paid subscriber today.
Fighting back against fake science
It's simply astonishing to see how the engine of innovation and discovery (science) has been perverted to support profit and politics. The foundational premise of discovery is to question whatever is presented until it has been verified and confirmed and yet today's "science" has the audacity to claim "trust the science". How far we have fallen.