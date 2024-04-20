Zen Honeycutt started Mom’s Across America to shine a light on all the many toxic foods that millions of American children eat every day — in the form of fast food and processed food. Whether its heavy metals, glyphosate, or animal vaccines, the vast majority of the conventional food system is silently poisoning Americans, both young and old alike.

Through personal experience with her son, Honeycutt discovered the devastating impact toxic foods had on mood, attitude, gut biome, brain health, inflammation in the body, and even autism. Within six weeks of moving her family to a fully organic diet, she saw noticeable improvements in her son’s health. And the move to organic food in her household has saved her tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills, too.

A former fashion designer and artist, Honeycutt transformed herself into a fierce protector of America’s most precious resource: its children. She’s also an author and podcaster, and she founded Moms Across America to fill a gaping void in defending children’s health – by testing toxic foods and exposing what she found. With chapters from coast to coast, Honeycutt’s organization has done tremendous work shedding light on the ongoing contamination of American minds and bodies through the toxic food they consume. You don’t want to miss this information-packed 40-minute chat with Collapse Life host, Zahra Sethna. If you don’t come away from the interview rethinking what you eat, you weren’t paying attention.