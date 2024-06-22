Trigger warning: the following post may upset you if you suffer from a chronic fear of environmental doom related to traditional forms of energy. If you experience stress from this content, step away from your device, grab the nearest recycled, unbleached paper bag and breathe deeply into it four or five times, or until breathing returns to normal.

Jason Isaac says America’s prosperity comes largely from its abundant, affordable energy. As the founder of the American Energy Institute, he laughingly says he embraces a high-carbon lifestyle. And he thinks you should, too.

The former Texas state representative sat down with Collapse Life host, Zahra Sethna, to talk about a slew of issues surrounding energy and the seemingly idiotic policies being implemented around the world in the name of decarbonization.

Energy is key to lifting people out of poverty, Isaac says, and he explains why reducing carbon emissions is the wrong objective, including a close look at the true cost of electric vehicles so often touted by anti carbon-ites as a panacea for the planet.

We welcome your comments and feedback after watching the podcast. Here are the links to watch it on either YouTube or Rumble.

WATCH NOW: