Dear valued supporters,

As a special thank you for being part of our premium Collapse Life community, we are excited to offer you exclusive early access to what we believe is one of our most important interviews of the year.

Thanks to an introduction from our mutual friend, Peter Grandich, we were able to have a conversation with Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin Precious Metals, to delve into the shifting tides of global finance, the US dollar's declining dominance, and what the rise of BRICS means for the future.

While all subscribers will get access to the edited version of this video next week, we want you, our dedicated supporters, to have access to the unedited video and full transcript before anyone else.

Thanks for being part of our community, and stay tuned for more exclusive content!

Warm regards,

The Collapse Life team

In this exclusive interview, Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin Precious Metals, warns of an imminent shift in the global financial order and paints a stark picture of how the decline of US dollar dominance and the rapid rise of the BRICS alliance will soon upend global trade and monetary systems.

Schectman makes it clear: these changes are not accidental but the result of deliberate geopolitical and economic maneuvers. As the world moves towards a new gold-backed settlement currency, the US is accelerating its own decline through reckless debt accumulation and the weaponization of its currency.

Schectman stresses the critical and immediate need for individuals to safeguard their wealth with precious metals before they are locked out of traditional systems and face a financial collapse unlike anything we’ve ever seen. If you take away anything, it’s that the time to act is now — before it's too late.