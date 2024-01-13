Decoding Big Disinformation
An interview with investigative journalist Paul Thacker, author of The Disinformation Chronicle
is the kind of guy you want at your dinner party – he’s funny, insightful, smart as a whip, and entirely affable. And, while his loud laugh is infectious, his knowledge of the disinformation space is unrivaled.
In today’s podcast interview with Collapse Life host, Zahra Sethna, Thacker takes a deep dive into the anatomy of modern disinformation and how it came into its own in the time of COVID. The hour-long chat looks at how the revolving door between public relations agencies, governmental agencies, academia, and the media has poisoned the entire information ecosystem we need to live honestly.
Watch it below on YouTube or, if you prefer a more free speech-friendly platform, use this Rumble link.
Follow Paul at:
Collapse Life is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts directly to your inbox and support our mission, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Decoding Big Disinformation
Paul, I am trying to find how one renews their subscription to you. I asked on my last note and someone liked it so I’m not the only one. I wish Substack made it easier to do so.