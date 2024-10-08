The devastation of Hurricane Helene has left many homeowners without the means to clean up or rebuild.

Homeowners suffering in the wake of Hurricane Helene's deadly wind and torrential rainfall now face an additional crisis: how to pay for the cleanup. As of October 7, estimated total losses from both wind and flooding range between $30.5 billion and $47.5 billion. That number is likely nowhere close to the final tally.

Now, with Hurricane Milton bearing down on Florida’s central Gulf coast, it’s very likely the sheer extent of the damage and expected payout from insurers will exceed what they have in their coffers.

Nevertheless, if the Great Financial Crisis taught us anything, it’s that the little guy suffers when there are potential ‘systemic’ failures — be they banks, insurers, or investment firms. Rather than purge the system of its rot, 2008 laid bare the excess, hubris, and arrogance of a system confident that when the chips are down, the government’s printing presses will work overtime to allow the lavish party to go on. There’s no reason to expect a different playbook today; listen for the sound of printing presses to kick into high gear any minute now.

Helene and Milton are quite likely to expose the whole rotten system for what it is — a house of cards. FEMA claims it doesn’t have money to help the victims of Helene; it better be busy checking in between the sofa cushions for change, because Milton is a doozy and the needs will be as great or greater. Meanwhile, insurance companies, in a similar vein, are working hard to do whatever they can to not pay out to their clients.

To wit: Last week, 60 Minutes exposed shocking testimonies from whistleblowers who revealed systematic altering of insurance damage reports in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian (September 2022). Adjusters testified that after submitting their reports to the insurance companies, the companies drastically reduced the damage estimates — sometimes by up to 98%.

60 Minutes profiled Jeff and Jenny Rapkin of Northport, Florida, who were left stunned after Ian ripped apart their home. Despite an initial assessment by a licensed adjuster estimating their damage at $231,368.57 (essentially a complete rebuild), their insurance company only offered them a check for $15,469.48. After payments and deductibles, the Rapkins were left with about $9,000. What’s worse, the report had been altered without their or their adjuster’s knowledge — an underhanded tactic if there ever was one.

Ben Mandel, an adjuster turned whistleblower, revealed to 60 Minutes that this wasn’t limited to one shady insurance company — at least six carriers were involved in systematically reducing claims. The fraud is staggering: insurance companies are accused of deleting key sections of adjusters' reports to minimize payouts, essentially forcing homeowners to either pay out of pocket or engage in costly legal battles. Mandel shared that adjusters were even instructed to leave off major damage, such as roofs, to avoid payouts.

Attorney Steven Bush, representing the whistleblowers, emphasized the injustice: “It is illegal to alter reports without the adjusters' knowledge, yet the carriers are manipulating the process, betting that most homeowners won't fight back.”

Americans fare no better when the government is in charge. Like so many other bloated government agencies, FEMA is notorious for delayed processing of claims, underpayments, a lack of transparency (especially after large-scale disasters like Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, and Ian) and a well-dressed chief executive, whose luxury shopping exploits take precedence over people’s lives.

According to a 2021 ‘New Woke Times’ article, not only is the government inept it is also highly racist.

In some cases, families have found themselves caught between FEMA and their private insurance provider, with each entity trying to pass off responsibility for covering certain types of damages.

Sadly, expect to see more of this rapacious behavior couched as ineptitude. But it’s not just greed or incompetence. There may be something far more sinister at play. There is the possibility that what is being implemented is a form of ‘democide’ — essentially systemic betrayal of Americans, where both private insurance companies and government entities like FEMA are actively failing the people they are supposed to protect.

Yes, it sounds a bit tinfoil hat, but a deeper dive is warranted.

Democide, in its classic definition, is the intentional killing of people by their government. It not implausible to extend the concept to mass negligence and harmful policies that knowingly compromise the safety and security of its citizens. In the case of disasters like Hurricane Helene, the failure of insurance companies and government-run programs like FEMA to provide adequate coverage — despite clear obligations — effectively abandons homeowners to financial ruin. These families are left without the means to rebuild their lives, and in some cases, without a roof over their heads.

Such obvious failures must raise questions about deeper motives. When entire communities are left financially crippled, unable to rebuild their lives, and fighting not only for compensation but to get basic necessities that could be the difference between life and death, it begins to feel more like a deliberate agenda.

Is it to push people into cities? Is it to clear land for resource development? Is it to give the elites free reign to live bucolic lives while the riffraff inhabit Soviet-style housing blocks?

What we are witnessing in America is the great bifurcation — where the coastal elites and laptop class remain sheltered in their little world, happily playing make-believe in the benevolence of their Uniparty. Meanwhile, those living in ‘backwater,’ ‘flyover,’ or otherwise ‘redneck’ epicenters, who are thorns in the side of the Uniparty, are seeing the violence inherent in a system that loathes their existence, but will happily pillage their paychecks for the taxes. When assistance is needed for these folks, it’s nowhere to be found.

The failures of government and the insurance system seem to align comfortably with a larger, more insidious agenda — one that may not just be about profit but about power and control. The longer people are left without the means to recover, the more it begins to look like a coordinated effort to reshape communities by depopulating them through financial and systemic means, forever changing the way America is seen by other countries, but also how it sees itself.

P.S. As we were going to hit publish, this story just came out in The New York Times.