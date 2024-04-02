In September 2020, after a chaotic and insulting presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Google reported a peak in Americans searching for “how to apply for Canadian citizenship.” The same thing happened after George Bush was elected in 2004, after the 2022 Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade, and quite frankly after every election in recent memory.

Lots of people talk about it — wistfully — but not many do it. Canadian government data shows that fewer than 80,000 Americans applied to become permanent residents in Canada since 2015.

What would Americans find if they actually moved to the Great White North?

First of all, they’d discover — much to their chagrin — that healthcare in Canada is not actually free. “While Canadians may not be billed directly when they use medical services, they pay a substantial amount of money for health care through the country’s tax system,” according to a 2020 report from the Fraser Institute.

Plus, waiting lists for health care can be extremely long. Michael Niren, an immigration lawyer in Toronto who helps people move to Canada, told Business Insider his mother has been waiting for 18 months to get a hip replaced.

"There are people who have to fly to other countries — including the United States — to get cancer treatment because it takes too long," he said. "In the U.S., you can get a specialist appointment in two days." Plus, you can often negotiate a better rate if you’re a self-paying patient in the U.S. (and possibly other jurisdictions, too).

Americans may also be shocked at the price of housing in Canada. Chris Ouellet certainly was when he moved from Portland, Oregon to Victoria, British Columbia, in 2020 with his partner.

"The house that we had in Portland was three bedrooms, 2 ½ baths. It was about 1,800 square feet, and we bought it for $265,000. You can't find a place for that price here," he said. "Most condos are around $500,000 to $900,000. Single-family homes are almost a million."

Only a quarter of Canadian households have sufficient income to buy a single-family home right now, and the provincial picture is worse: just 10% of British Columbia households and 22% of Ontario households can afford a single-family home. Buying a condo is not much better, with only 44% across Canada able to afford a condo apartment based on their income.

Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians in a recent public opinion poll said it was likely they would default on a mortgage payment or loan payment over the next two months.

The picture gets worse, unfortunately. Good luck to those trying to get a job in Canada. Last month, a video on Instagram sparked debate about the state of employment in major Canadian cities. The video shows a throng of young immigrants jostling outside an LCBO store, the provincial government liquor retailer. The crowd was there to apply for a job — unionized and paying above minimum wage.

toronto_only A post shared by @toronto_only

"I don't know a single person in Canada who's not struggling right now," said a young Canadian woman in a now-viral video on X that has over 4 million views. "Everyone is on the brink of losing everything. We're literally just working to scrape by… to survive. It's like at this point the only way to thrive and actually live is to leave. But it’s almost impossible to leave Canada because that's expensive… There's this huge feeling of hopelessness all across Canada right now.”

Of course, there is so much more weighing heavily on our brothers and sisters north of the 49th parallel.

We would argue not only is it silly to lay blame at the feet of a particular politician, but that the entire situation — much like here in America — is no longer fixable by any politician or political party, regardless of their stripe. Instead, constant reference to the clowns we have for politicians is a distraction, an ideal perforation for division of otherwise peaceful, law abiding citizens. Politicians know full well that the ship is going down, but they’re not worried as they have their own luxury lifeboats at the ready. In that spirit, their performances are very much in the vein of ‘the show must go on.’

Recently, a heavily redacted report from the RCMP was made public thanks to an 'access of information' request. The report warns that whatever the state of affairs is now, it “will probably deteriorate further in the next five years” and states "the coming period of recession will … accelerate the decline in living standards that the younger generations have already witnessed compared to earlier generations." Once people actually begin to realize how far gone the situation is, they will revolt.

The warning to us here in America is, of course, that sh*t flows downhill. In this case, it’s oozing southward and already impacting a large number of northern U.S. states — places that border the once great and free nation of Canada. And so, let us not let down our guard but learn from the lessons we’re seeing.

Let us also take inspiration from the bravery shown by our neighbors to the north. It wasn’t that long ago that truckers across Canada and brave patriots from coast to coast lined highways and byways and came together in the streets of Ottawa to exercise their right to peaceful protest. These folks set an example for the world to see, and the movement is being replicated across Europe as we speak. Those actions put on notice the forces gleefully willing to enslave us, telling them we see what’s happening and we won’t accept the tyranny without at least making our displeasure known.