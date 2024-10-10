Our recent interview with John Frankman on Collapse Life was flagged and removed from YouTube due to their increasingly stringent "medical misinformation" policies.

The video was pulled for briefly discussing concerns over vaccine side effects — an issue we believe is essential to public discourse.

Here are some of the key moments from the interview that likely led to the takedown. Do you think these points were too dangerous for the public to hear?

You can watch the full, uncensored interview on Rumble.

“We were called the tinfoil hat team… I was asked, ‘Why aren’t you guys getting [the vax]? What’s the deal?’”

Frankman describes the pressure he and his team faced to get the COVID shots. When he touches on vaccine adverse events, that was apparently enough to trigger YouTube’s censors. The real value of the conversation, however, comes from its full context. You can watch it on Rumble to hear the entire discussion.

“I already had COVID so I have the antibodies for it… I don’t know the side effects — actually I DO know some of the side effects, and it’s not looking good.”

This part was particularly important, as Frankman shared his reasoning for questioning the shots, setting up the deeper conversation about making informed moral choices. But even mentioning vaccine side effects resulted in censorship, with YouTube labeling it as spreading doubt.

“The bigger concern for these guys is that they’re married, they have families… if they get negatively affected by this medically, there’s no recourse.”

Frankman discussed how he allowed his team to make their own health choices, without coercion. The fact that some of the team members expressed concerns about the shot’s potential long-term effects likely made this section a prime target for YouTube’s takedown.

The purpose of having Frankman on Collapse Life was to explore the idea of "voting your conscience." But how can people truly vote their conscience when they are denied access to learn about, talk about, or even hear about critical topics like the potential risks of mandated medical measures?

As Frankman said during the interview, "There’s a lot of people who are following their consciences right now, but they’re doing it incorrectly... You can have a very poorly formed conscience."

This issue is bigger than one interview. Recently, powerful voices like Hillary Clinton and John Kerry have openly called for more censorship in the name of curbing "misinformation." But when those in power decide what qualifies as "truth," what you get is state-sanctioned propaganda and a stifling of dissent. What starts as censorship around medical mandates quickly expands to other areas of public debate, limiting our ability to speak openly about everything from politics to personal rights.

Agree or not, discussions like this are crucial, and censoring them helps no one. If you value open, uncensored dialogue, head over to our Rumble channel to watch the full interview and decide for yourself.

Be sure to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any future content. We’ll be posting less on YouTube in future and focusing more on content that’s exclusive to Rumble.