“The bird flu out in nature does not spread person to person. If you are not dealing with sick birds or sick cows, there is zero chance you will get this disease. You do not need treatment. You do not need vaccines.” — Dr. Meryl Nass, Founder of Door to Freedom

Two weeks ago, the US government announced it has agreed to pay Moderna (yes, that Moderna - the one that made the MRNA COVID shots) $176 million to accelerate development of a pandemic influenza vaccine that could be used to treat bird flu in people.

As of now, the disease hasn’t demonstrated the capability to be dangerous, fatal, or even transmissible between humans. On this week’s Collapse Life podcast, Dr.

helps us unpack a critical question: Why is the government preparing so extensively for a disease that hasn't yet posed a significant threat?

Learning from the past

The parallels between the current bird flu preparations and the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic are hard to ignore. Many remember the rush to develop and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, which led to widespread debates over efficacy, safety, and necessity. Dr. Nass suggests we might be on the verge of a similar situation, warning that, "when you look historically, you find that vaccines that have been developed quickly have never been safe and effective.”

Furthermore, Dr. Nass explains how Big Pharma games the rules to develop (and gain approvals for) vaccines for diseases that don’t exist — “mock-up” vaccines, she calls them. So, when a novel virus comes along, Big Pharma simply has to change the active ingredient based on the virus, and with the regulatory approval grandfathered in place, simply rush the vaccine to market. Essentially, those who are being jabbed are unwitting participants in an experiment. And countries around the world have already signed up to purchase whatever the product is going to end up being.

Dr. Nass emphasizes the need for public awareness and scrutiny: "The United States has been funding research on bird flu to make it more transmissible and presumably more virulent since at least 2011, but probably a lot longer than that… So the problem is that there may well be very virulent, dangerous viruses in laboratories, and if they escape or get pushed, then maybe there would be a problem.."

Given her extensive experience in healthcare, Dr. Nass also touches on the brazen attack on the food system and the supranational power structure using it — and other mechanisms — to gain total control.

This conversation with Collapse Life host, Zahra Sethna, is a timely look at public health, policy-making, and the future of disease prevention and will, no doubt, help shape your understanding of current health policies and what might lie ahead.

Please note: In our first podcast with Dr. Nass about 8 months ago, we were issued a warning by YouTube for violations of their fascist community policy. The interview was promptly pulled down. We will not make that mistake twice; this week, the podcast is available exclusively on our Rumble channel, as these are the kinds of topics YouTube does not want the public to see. Be sure to subscribe to the Rumble Collapse Life channel as well, if you haven’t already done so.

